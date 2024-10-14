Comedian Lee Jin-ho “Huge debt from illegal gambling”, BTS's Jimin also a victim

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Comedian Lee Jin-ho has sparked controversy by posting an apology on social media today (10.14), admitting to having incurred significant debt due to illegal online gambling.



It has been reported that several celebrities who lent him money have not been repaid, including BTS member Jimin, who has also confirmed financial losses.



Kim Sang-hyeop reports.



[Report]



Comedian Lee Jin-ho confessed to his criminal activities through social media.



He revealed that he started gambling on illegal online gambling sites in 2020 and has taken on debts that are difficult to manage.



Although he has since quit gambling, he expressed his remorse, stating that he had already borrowed money from many people.



Among the victims who have not been repaid is BTS member Jimin.



The amount involved is reported to be around 100 million won, and Jimin's agency has confirmed that Jimin lent him money with a promissory note.



In addition to Jimin, several other fellow celebrities and broadcasting officials are said to have suffered financial losses.



Following his confession of illegal gambling, Lee Jin-ho canceled most of his scheduled appearances, including a press conference for a variety show.



[Lee Kyung-kyu/Comedian: "This is not a program done by one person. Since we all participated, our program will not be shaken by the personal life of any one individual."]



With the confession of illegal gambling, a police investigation into Lee is imminent. Lee's agency did not respond to KBS's inquiries about whether they were aware of the illegal gambling issue beforehand.



KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.



