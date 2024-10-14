[Exclusive]Accomplice of sexual assault cold case caught working at girls' high school

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



An administrative public official at a girls' high school in the metropolitan area has been arrested after being identified as the perpetrator of a sexual assault case that occurred several years ago.



The case came to light after an accomplice spoke up, revealing the full details of the incident, and the school was completely unaware of the past crimes committed by the arrested administrative public official.



This is an exclusive report by Shin Hyun-wook.



[Report]



In 2017, a music festival was held at the Incheon Munhak Stadium.



A woman was sexually assaulted by two men, and the case remained unsolved for a while.



Last year, six years after the crime, DNA from a person called B, who was arrested for another sexual assault case, was confirmed to match that of one of the accomplices in this case, leading to a breakthrough.



After questioning B, who was serving a five-year prison sentence, he identified a man in his 30s, A, as his accomplice.



The police obtained a statement from B that he committed the crime with A and immediately arrested the accomplice at the school where he worked.



At the time of his arrest, A was working as an administrative public official at a girls' high school in Gyeonggi Province, and it is known that he transferred to this school in 2018, after the crime.



[School Official/Voice Altered: "As we said, we don't know the exact details. They just (arrested him) and that was it."]



The school stated that they had no knowledge of A's past crimes and that he did not have a position that involved direct contact with the students.



Person B, who committed the crime with A, was also an administrative public official at a school at the time of his arrest.



Person A admitted to the crime during the police investigation.



The police have arrested A on charges of special rape and collected his DNA for analysis at the National Forensic Service.



This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



