“Let's split half the salary”: first case of proxy enlistment detected
Mr. Jo is accused of enlisting in place of Mr. Choi, with whom he became acquainted online, agreeing to share the soldier's salary.
This is the first case of proxy enlistment being detected since the Military Manpower Administration was established in 1970.
입력 2024-10-14 23:57:30
