“Let's split half the salary”: first case of proxy enlistment detected

The Chuncheon District Prosecutors' Office has arrested and indicted a man in his 20s, identified as Mr. Jo, for violating the Military Service Act by enlisting under another person's name.



Mr. Jo is accused of enlisting in place of Mr. Choi, with whom he became acquainted online, agreeing to share the soldier's salary.



This is the first case of proxy enlistment being detected since the Military Manpower Administration was established in 1970.



