Autumn rain to fall across nation during the week

[Anchor]



Today (10.14), it rained in the southern regions, and tomorrow (10.15), autumn rain is expected in most parts of the country.



In particular, heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and lightning is anticipated along the southern coast.



Shin Bang-sil, our meteorology specialist reporter, has the details.



[Report]



Due to the influence of rain clouds developed over the West Sea, it started to rain from the Honam coast this morning.



In the afternoon, rain clouds moved deep into the Chungcheong and southern regions, expanding the rain to the East Coast.



Showers are expected to expand overnight into the metropolitan area and Gangwon Province, with heavy rain accompanied by lightning and strong winds expected in various parts of the southern regions.



[Kim Byeong-gwon/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "Due to the influence of an approaching pressure trough near Shanghai, China, very heavy rainfall of over 30mm per hour is expected along the Jeonnam coast, Gyeongnam coast, and the southern East Coast of Gyeongbuk, so please be especially cautious."]



The peak of the heavy rain is expected to be until early tomorrow morning in the Jeonnam region, and until tomorrow morning in Gyeongnam and southern Gyeongbuk, which is likely to affect the morning commute.



The expected rainfall by tomorrow is over 100mm in the southern coast of Gyeongnam and the southern East Coast of Gyeongbuk, and over 80mm along the Jeonnam coast.



This rain will stop in the afternoon starting from the central region tomorrow.



However, on Wednesday (10.16), the eastern Gangwon region will see up to 20mm of rain due to the influence of easterly winds.



On Friday, autumn rain will fall again across the country.



As the rain clouds pass and cold air from the north descends, starting from the weekend, temperatures that have been above average are expected to return to normal levels.



This is KBS News Shin Bang-sil.



