Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences awarded to Acemoglu, Johnson and Robinson

This year's Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences has been awarded to Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, and James Robinson for their contributions to the study of wealth disparities between nations.



The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced that it is awarding the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences to them in recognition of their research on "how institutions are formed and affect prosperity."



