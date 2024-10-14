News 9

Rocket arm successfully catches Super Heavy booster, signaling reusability potential; Elon Musk calls it a big step forward

입력 2024.10.14 (23:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

This is a launch vehicle created by Elon Musk's space company SpaceX.

The upper part is the spacecraft 'Starship', which has a diameter of 9 meters and a height of 50 meters.

It is the largest spacecraft in history, capable of carrying an astonishing 150 tons ofF people and equipment.

To launch this into space, a powerful booster rocket is needed, and the lower part, 'Super Heavy', is a rocket that stands over 70 meters tall.

With the successful return of this gigantic rocket to the very spot it was launched from, humanity's space development has taken a significant leap forward.

Wi Jae-cheon reports.

[Report]

The private space company SpaceX's spacecraft 'Starship' soars powerfully into the sky.

Three minutes after launch, the first stage rocket, Super Heavy, separates.

It then descends rapidly towards the launch pad.

The Super Heavy, spewing bright red flames, lands precisely on the launch pad's a robotic arm as if it were magnetized, just seven minutes after launch.

This marks the moment humanity successfully recovered the largest rocket ever made.

[Kate Tice/SpaceX Engineer: "This is absolutely insane. On the first ever attempt we have successfully caught the super heavy booster back at the launch tower."]

While the Falcon 9 rocket has been recovered and reused before, recovering a massive rocket with four times the number of engines and ten times the thrust was considered impossible.

However, they succeeded on the first attempt with an ingenious method of capturing the rocket with a robotic arm.

Once the rocket returns to the launch pad, it can be relaunched in just 30 minutes, saving millions of dollars in costs.

[Kate Tice/SpaceX Engineer: "This is a day for the engineering history books."]

The spacecraft Starship also completed its flight of over an hour as scheduled and returned to the sea.

They successfully recovered both the spacecraft and the rocket.

Elon Musk, who has been developing Starship with the goal of Mars exploration, stated through X that "big step towards making life multiplanetary was made today."

KBS News, Wi Jae-cheon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Rocket arm successfully catches Super Heavy booster, signaling reusability potential; Elon Musk calls it a big step forward
    • 입력 2024-10-14 23:57:32
    News 9
[Anchor]

This is a launch vehicle created by Elon Musk's space company SpaceX.

The upper part is the spacecraft 'Starship', which has a diameter of 9 meters and a height of 50 meters.

It is the largest spacecraft in history, capable of carrying an astonishing 150 tons ofF people and equipment.

To launch this into space, a powerful booster rocket is needed, and the lower part, 'Super Heavy', is a rocket that stands over 70 meters tall.

With the successful return of this gigantic rocket to the very spot it was launched from, humanity's space development has taken a significant leap forward.

Wi Jae-cheon reports.

[Report]

The private space company SpaceX's spacecraft 'Starship' soars powerfully into the sky.

Three minutes after launch, the first stage rocket, Super Heavy, separates.

It then descends rapidly towards the launch pad.

The Super Heavy, spewing bright red flames, lands precisely on the launch pad's a robotic arm as if it were magnetized, just seven minutes after launch.

This marks the moment humanity successfully recovered the largest rocket ever made.

[Kate Tice/SpaceX Engineer: "This is absolutely insane. On the first ever attempt we have successfully caught the super heavy booster back at the launch tower."]

While the Falcon 9 rocket has been recovered and reused before, recovering a massive rocket with four times the number of engines and ten times the thrust was considered impossible.

However, they succeeded on the first attempt with an ingenious method of capturing the rocket with a robotic arm.

Once the rocket returns to the launch pad, it can be relaunched in just 30 minutes, saving millions of dollars in costs.

[Kate Tice/SpaceX Engineer: "This is a day for the engineering history books."]

The spacecraft Starship also completed its flight of over an hour as scheduled and returned to the sea.

They successfully recovered both the spacecraft and the rocket.

Elon Musk, who has been developing Starship with the goal of Mars exploration, stated through X that "big step towards making life multiplanetary was made today."

KBS News, Wi Jae-cheon.
위재천
위재천 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘헌재 마비’ 일단 피했다…이진숙 탄핵 심리 계속

‘헌재 마비’ 일단 피했다…이진숙 탄핵 심리 계속
북, 경의선·동해선 폭파 준비…군, 감시경비태세 강화

북, 경의선·동해선 폭파 준비…군, 감시경비태세 강화
북한 “전방 사격 준비 태세,<br> 무인기 재출현은 선전포고”…위협 고조 의도는?

북한 “전방 사격 준비 태세, 무인기 재출현은 선전포고”…위협 고조 의도는?
[단독] 7년 전 ‘성폭행 미제<br> 사건’ 공범 잡고 보니…여고 행정공무원

[단독] 7년 전 ‘성폭행 미제 사건’ 공범 잡고 보니…여고 행정공무원
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.