Harris, Trump tied across key battleground states

[Anchor]



We analyze the state of the upcoming U.S. presidential election, which is just over 20 days away.



The momentum of Vice President Harris, who had been experiencing a rise in approval ratings after the candidate swap, is now waning.



Recent polls show that she is now tied with former President Trump in key battleground states.



First, we go to Washington with reporter Kim Ji-sook.



[Report]



Last month, Vice President Harris saw a rise in her approval ratings following the TV debate.



However, recent polls show her approval rating at 48%, tying her with former President Trump.



Last month, she was ahead of Trump by 5 percentage points, but her approval rating has dropped while Trump's has risen by 4 percentage points.



This is the first time since Harris became the Democratic presidential candidate in August that she has recorded a tie in approval ratings.



In another poll, Harris's lead has also diminished, and the gap has narrowed further.



In the seven battleground states that will determine the outcome, both candidates are tied at 49%.



There are even serious concerns about a crisis within Harris's campaign.



Vice President Harris has been attacking Trump daily by revealing her health check-up results.



[Kamala Harris/ U.S. Vice President/ Democratic Presidential Candidate: "...I believe every candidate for president of the United States, except Donald Trump in this election cycle. And it's just a further example of his lack of transparency."]



Former President Trump, whose approval ratings have risen, appears confident about victory.



When asked how he anticipates the situation on election day, he responded as follows.



[Donald Trump/ Former U.S. President/ Republican Presidential Candidate: " We have some sick people, radical left lunatics. And I think they’re the big — and it should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military. "]



As the election approaches, attention is focused on whether Harris, whose approval ratings have declined, can create momentum for a rebound against the rising Trump.



This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.



