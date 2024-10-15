Captain Son hints at return after absence due to injury

동영상 고정 취소

Meanwhile, captain Son Heung-min, who could not join the national team due to injury, hinted at his return, exciting fans.



Son Heung-min was substituted due to a thigh injury during a Europa League match last month.



Ultimately, he was unable to join the national team, which raised concerns among fans about his injury.



After more than two weeks of silence, he posted a photo in training gear along with a message saying "I'll be back soon" on his social media last night.



Fans are looking forward to seeing Son Heung-min's face in Tottenham's league match this Saturday.



