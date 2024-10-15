Captain Son hints at return after absence due to injury
Son Heung-min was substituted due to a thigh injury during a Europa League match last month.
Ultimately, he was unable to join the national team, which raised concerns among fans about his injury.
After more than two weeks of silence, he posted a photo in training gear along with a message saying "I'll be back soon" on his social media last night.
Fans are looking forward to seeing Son Heung-min's face in Tottenham's league match this Saturday.
