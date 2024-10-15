Traditional support base of Black and Hispanic voters declining amid rumors of discord between Harris and Biden

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The warning lights have turned on for Vice President Harris's presidential campaign, which seemed to be ahead, due to a decline in support from traditional Democratic voter bases, namely Black and Hispanic communities.



Not being able to differentiate herself from President Biden is also cited as a weakness.



Next, Lim Se-heum has the report.



[Report]



In the U.S. presidential elections, Black voters have always been a strong support base for the Democratic Party.



[Wisconsin Black voter: "Kamala Harris? I think she's great."]



However, cracks are beginning to appear.



[Wisconsin Black voter: "I know I don't want him. But then I feel like I question her a little bit too."]



In the last presidential election eight years ago, 92% of Black voters cast their ballots for the Democratic candidate, and four years ago, it was 90%. However, recent polls show that support for Harris among Black voters has dropped to 78%.



Hispanic voters have traditionally supported the Democratic Party with over 60%, but now there is a clear trend of Hispanic men leaving the party.



[Fernanda Figueroa/AP Reporter: "Hispanic men are also more likely to say Trump represents their views on key issues."]



Even though former President Trump has repeatedly made anti-immigrant statements, many Hispanic voters believe it does not concern them.



The key issue in the presidential election is the economy, and dissatisfaction with high prices, particularly among Black and Hispanic communities, is seen as a factor contributing to the decline in Harris's support.



[Brian/Black voter: "Cost of living, you know, gas, food prices, you know, rent, it's hard. I'm trying to stay away from the credit cards."]



In a situation where she needs to overcome President Biden's shortcomings, Harris has also shown her own limitations by failing to differentiate herself.



[Kamala Harris/ABC Interview on Oct. 8th: "(Would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?) There is not a thing that comes to mind."]



In the meantime, reports have emerged that Harris and Biden's camps are experiencing internal strife due to differences in their campaign strategies, causing concern among Democratic supporters.



This is KBS News, Lim Se-heum.



