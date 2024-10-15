Ohtani falls short of second home run but team celebrates historic shutout against Mets
In the second inning, Ohtani hit a 1-RBI timely hit to right field, knocking out his nemesis Senga.
He immediately attempted to steal second base but was caught by Alvarez's throw, ending his streak of 36 consecutive successful steals.
A regrettable moment came in the fourth inning when he hit a powerful ball that seemed destined to clear the right field wall against left-handed pitcher Peterson.
Unfortunately, it hit the top of the wall.
Although it was a somewhat disappointing game for Ohtani personally, the Dodgers set a remarkable record by achieving their third consecutive team shutout victory in postseason history against the Mets.
입력 2024-10-15 00:11:49
