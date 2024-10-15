Women's marathon finally breaks the ‘2 hours 10 minutes’ barrier: A victory of technological advancement?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The seemingly impossible barrier of 2 hours and 10 minutes in women's marathon has finally been broken.



Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich's world record is being analyzed as a victory of sports technology advancement.



Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the story.



[Report]



Chepngetich, who took the lead early in the women's division, raced alongside male competitors.



As the historic record came into sight, Chepngetich accelerated even more in the final stretch.



With a time of 2 hours, 9 minutes, and 56 seconds, Chepngetich became the first athlete to break the 10-minute barrier in women's marathon.



After the race, Chepngetich dedicated her record to Kelvin Kiptum, the male marathon world record holder and her fellow Kenyan, who passed away earlier this year in an accident.



[Ruth Chepngetich/Kenyan Marathon Runner: "I dedicate my record to Kelvin Kiptum. The world record was my dream, and that dream has come true. I have fought for this."]



The British Telegraph described Chepngetich's victory as emerging from the "super-shoe wars," highlighting how much technological advancements have contributed to record-breaking performances.



In fact, the women's marathon world record had not been broken for 16 years since 2003, until a runner wearing advanced carbon-fiber plate shoes broke it in 2019, leading to a rapid reduction in records thereafter.



Amid the controversy of "technological doping," the World Athletics Federation has imposed restrictions on the number of carbon-fiber plates, but consistent technological advancements have continued within the regulations.



As these achievements culminate in Chepngetich's historic record, there is growing anticipation about whether the men's marathon can also break the 2-hour barrier.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



