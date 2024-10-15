News 9

National soccer team faces tough opponent Iraq: Stop key attacker Hussein!

입력 2024.10.15 (01:18)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The national soccer team will face Iraq, the toughest opponent in the group stage of the third round of the North and Central America World Cup qualifiers, tomorrow.

After their victory against Jordan, the team is confident and aims to secure consecutive wins by blocking Iraq's key attacker, Hussein.

Reporter Park Jumi has the story.

[Report]

A 2-0 victory that silenced the one-sided support of the Jordanian home crowd.

The national team, having regained confidence, is now challenging for consecutive wins in Yongin.

The concerns about the grass have also been resolved.

[Hong Myung-bo/National Team Coach: "Our players have gained a bit of confidence, and (Iraq) is an important match against a team that is closest to us in points. I think we need to bring back a result in any way."]

Iraq is tied on points with us but is in second place in the group due to goal difference.

The attack led by 189cm tall striker Aymen Hussein is strong.

He has the ability to score even when surrounded by three defenders.

With powerful play and aerial ability, they are the team we need to be most wary of.

The role of Kim Min-jae, the captain of the national team and a key defender, is crucial in this match.

[Kim Min-jae/National Team Player: "I have met him a couple of times on the field, and he is a persistent and tenacious player, so we need to pay more attention to aerial duels and be cautious of crosses coming from the sides."]

If the current group leader, the national team, defeats Iraq, they will gain a favorable position in the third round qualifiers and have more leeway in the remaining six matches.

Whether the national team can establish a dominant position in Group B of the third round qualifiers will be broadcast live on KBS 2TV during the match against Iraq.

KBS News, Park Jumi.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • National soccer team faces tough opponent Iraq: Stop key attacker Hussein!
    • 입력 2024-10-15 01:18:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

The national soccer team will face Iraq, the toughest opponent in the group stage of the third round of the North and Central America World Cup qualifiers, tomorrow.

After their victory against Jordan, the team is confident and aims to secure consecutive wins by blocking Iraq's key attacker, Hussein.

Reporter Park Jumi has the story.

[Report]

A 2-0 victory that silenced the one-sided support of the Jordanian home crowd.

The national team, having regained confidence, is now challenging for consecutive wins in Yongin.

The concerns about the grass have also been resolved.

[Hong Myung-bo/National Team Coach: "Our players have gained a bit of confidence, and (Iraq) is an important match against a team that is closest to us in points. I think we need to bring back a result in any way."]

Iraq is tied on points with us but is in second place in the group due to goal difference.

The attack led by 189cm tall striker Aymen Hussein is strong.

He has the ability to score even when surrounded by three defenders.

With powerful play and aerial ability, they are the team we need to be most wary of.

The role of Kim Min-jae, the captain of the national team and a key defender, is crucial in this match.

[Kim Min-jae/National Team Player: "I have met him a couple of times on the field, and he is a persistent and tenacious player, so we need to pay more attention to aerial duels and be cautious of crosses coming from the sides."]

If the current group leader, the national team, defeats Iraq, they will gain a favorable position in the third round qualifiers and have more leeway in the remaining six matches.

Whether the national team can establish a dominant position in Group B of the third round qualifiers will be broadcast live on KBS 2TV during the match against Iraq.

KBS News, Park Jumi.
박주미
박주미 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘헌재 마비’ 일단 피했다…이진숙 탄핵 심리 계속

‘헌재 마비’ 일단 피했다…이진숙 탄핵 심리 계속
북, 경의선·동해선 폭파 준비…군, 감시경비태세 강화

북, 경의선·동해선 폭파 준비…군, 감시경비태세 강화
북한 “전방 사격 준비 태세,<br> 무인기 재출현은 선전포고”…위협 고조 의도는?

북한 “전방 사격 준비 태세, 무인기 재출현은 선전포고”…위협 고조 의도는?
[단독] 7년 전 ‘성폭행 미제<br> 사건’ 공범 잡고 보니…여고 행정공무원

[단독] 7년 전 ‘성폭행 미제 사건’ 공범 잡고 보니…여고 행정공무원
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.