National soccer team faces tough opponent Iraq: Stop key attacker Hussein!

[Anchor]



The national soccer team will face Iraq, the toughest opponent in the group stage of the third round of the North and Central America World Cup qualifiers, tomorrow.



After their victory against Jordan, the team is confident and aims to secure consecutive wins by blocking Iraq's key attacker, Hussein.



Reporter Park Jumi has the story.



[Report]



A 2-0 victory that silenced the one-sided support of the Jordanian home crowd.



The national team, having regained confidence, is now challenging for consecutive wins in Yongin.



The concerns about the grass have also been resolved.



[Hong Myung-bo/National Team Coach: "Our players have gained a bit of confidence, and (Iraq) is an important match against a team that is closest to us in points. I think we need to bring back a result in any way."]



Iraq is tied on points with us but is in second place in the group due to goal difference.



The attack led by 189cm tall striker Aymen Hussein is strong.



He has the ability to score even when surrounded by three defenders.



With powerful play and aerial ability, they are the team we need to be most wary of.



The role of Kim Min-jae, the captain of the national team and a key defender, is crucial in this match.



[Kim Min-jae/National Team Player: "I have met him a couple of times on the field, and he is a persistent and tenacious player, so we need to pay more attention to aerial duels and be cautious of crosses coming from the sides."]



If the current group leader, the national team, defeats Iraq, they will gain a favorable position in the third round qualifiers and have more leeway in the remaining six matches.



Whether the national team can establish a dominant position in Group B of the third round qualifiers will be broadcast live on KBS 2TV during the match against Iraq.



KBS News, Park Jumi.



