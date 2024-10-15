Despite headaches and vomiting, Koo Ja-wook led victory after 9 years
The victory of the Samsung team in the first game of the playoffs was made possible by the dedication of captain Koo Ja-wook, who played despite being in so much pain that he had to be taken to the hospital after the game.
Will this momentum carry over to the second game, which was postponed by a day due to rain?
Reporter Lee Mu-hyung has the story.
[Report]
In the third inning, Koo Ja-wook was named the MVP of the first game after hitting three hits in four at-bats, including a crucial three-run home run.
However, Koo Ja-wook was not seen at the award ceremony.
[KBO Official: "Koo Ja-wook is experiencing severe dizziness, so he probably won't be able to attend."]
He had to go to the hospital immediately due to headaches and vomiting that started before the game.
[Koo Ja-wook/Samsung Lions Captain: "I didn't want to show that I was in pain as much as possible, and after the game, I think I felt worse because I relaxed a bit, so I went to the hospital quickly to get treatment."]
Captain Koo Ja-wook's dedication served as a great motivation for his teammates.
Although it was their first real game in two weeks, the Samsung players showed great focus in defense.
In particular, Kim Yun-su, who had to make an unexpected 'surprise appearance' in the seventh inning, struck out LG Twins' powerful hitter Austin in three pitches with his strong pitching.
[Kim Yun-su/Samsung Lions Pitcher: "(Regarding the so-called 'surprise appearance') I received a lot of comments, and I found it amusing. We will win all the remaining games, so please continue to support us."]
With the second game postponed by a day due to autumn rain, Samsung Lions, who tasted postseason victory for the first time in nine years, is set to start Won Tae-in, while LG Twins will start Son Joo-young, the hero of the semi-playoffs, instead of foreign pitcher Enns.
This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.
