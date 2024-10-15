Candidates for Seoul Superintendent of Education clash over educational visions

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This Wednesday, on Oct. 16, a by-election for the Seoul Superintendent of Education will be held.



The conservative camp, aiming to change the 10-year progressive education system, and the progressive camp, seeking to continue the legacy of the former superintendent, are fiercely competing.



Reporter Park Min-kyung has analyzed the candidates' pledges.



[Report]



The first point of contention between the conservative and progressive camps is 'academic achievement.'



The conservative single candidate, Cho Jun-hyuk, has defined the past 10 years of education in Seoul as a 'failure of the left.'



He has announced plans to revive regular assessments such as midterm and final exams in elementary schools to enhance academic performance.



On the other hand, the progressive single candidate, Jung Keun-sik, argues that uniform evaluations lead to ranking students, which he deems undesirable.



He plans to carry on with the 'innovative schools' that move away from exam and homework-centered education and develop a 'learning diagnosis healing index' for each student to ensure basic academic skills.



Perspectives on the 'Student Rights Ordinance' also vary.



Candidate Cho claims that the student rights ordinance has undermined teacher authority and classrooms, proposing to amend it to a 'Student Rights and Responsibilities Ordinance' that includes students' responsibilities and duties.



In contrast, Candidate Jung has drawn a line, stating that the student rights ordinance is not directly related to the decline of teacher authority.



The two candidates also have significantly different views on history education.



Candidate Cho Jun-hyuk emphasizes the need for diversity in history education, stating that any ideological debates between left and right should be excluded.



Conversely, Candidate Jung Keun-sik has characterized this election as a 'battle between ordinary citizens and the New Right', pledging to strengthen history education.



Candidate Yoon Ho-sang, classified as conservative, has proposed the establishment of a 'School Community Human Rights Ordinance' that includes students, parents, and faculty, as well as the creation of a '24-hour emergency care system.'



However, despite these differences in pledges, there are concerns that the by-election for the superintendent may be limited to factional voting due to low voter turnout.



This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.



