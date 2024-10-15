News 9

Health insurance coverage denied due to insufficient medical records: rare disease patients struggle to prove symptom onset

입력 2024.10.15 (01:18)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Patients with rare muscle diseases have been unable to receive treatment despite the release of a new drug they have been waiting for over ten years.

To qualify for health insurance coverage for the expensive treatment, there must be a record of the disease onset before the age of 18, but finding old medical records is not easy.

What is the problem? Medical reporter Lee Chung-heon has investigated.

[Report]

This man has so little strength in his muscles that he struggles to get up from his seat.

Even when he walks with a cane, he often falls and gets injured.

He suffers from a rare disease called 'spinal muscular atrophy,' which causes muscle wasting and weakness.

Although his symptoms improved while taking a treatment currently in clinical trials, he can no longer take the medication because it is not covered by health insurance.

[Spinal muscular atrophy patient: "I could only wash my hair with one hand, but now I can use both hands. The biggest thing is not falling...."]

The reason he is excluded from health insurance coverage is that there is no medical record indicating the onset of the disease before the age of 18.

Although his hospital discharge record at the age of 22 states that he developed the disease at 14, it was rejected because it was not a record from when he was diagnosed.

The Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service requires submission of medical records proving the onset of the disease before the age of 18 in order to apply health insurance to the treatment.

However, there are not many patients who can secure medical records from before the age of 18.

This is because the mandatory retention period for medical records is ten years.

In particular, for those born before 1994, there are no mandatory records kept from before the age of 18.

[Spinal muscular atrophy patient/37 years old: "There are many places that have either discarded records or have gone out of business, so it’s very hard to find them."]

There are calls in the medical field for more reasonable criteria to be established.

[Park Hyung-jun/Professor of Neurology at Gangnam Severance Hospital: "Before 2019, there would be no reason to falsify the record of the age of symptom onset, so if that level of record exists, why not recognize it...."]

Additionally, it may be worth considering using the current medical professionals' medical judgment as a criterion for health insurance coverage.

This is KBS News, Lee Chung-heon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Health insurance coverage denied due to insufficient medical records: rare disease patients struggle to prove symptom onset
    • 입력 2024-10-15 01:18:56
    News 9
[Anchor]

Patients with rare muscle diseases have been unable to receive treatment despite the release of a new drug they have been waiting for over ten years.

To qualify for health insurance coverage for the expensive treatment, there must be a record of the disease onset before the age of 18, but finding old medical records is not easy.

What is the problem? Medical reporter Lee Chung-heon has investigated.

[Report]

This man has so little strength in his muscles that he struggles to get up from his seat.

Even when he walks with a cane, he often falls and gets injured.

He suffers from a rare disease called 'spinal muscular atrophy,' which causes muscle wasting and weakness.

Although his symptoms improved while taking a treatment currently in clinical trials, he can no longer take the medication because it is not covered by health insurance.

[Spinal muscular atrophy patient: "I could only wash my hair with one hand, but now I can use both hands. The biggest thing is not falling...."]

The reason he is excluded from health insurance coverage is that there is no medical record indicating the onset of the disease before the age of 18.

Although his hospital discharge record at the age of 22 states that he developed the disease at 14, it was rejected because it was not a record from when he was diagnosed.

The Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service requires submission of medical records proving the onset of the disease before the age of 18 in order to apply health insurance to the treatment.

However, there are not many patients who can secure medical records from before the age of 18.

This is because the mandatory retention period for medical records is ten years.

In particular, for those born before 1994, there are no mandatory records kept from before the age of 18.

[Spinal muscular atrophy patient/37 years old: "There are many places that have either discarded records or have gone out of business, so it’s very hard to find them."]

There are calls in the medical field for more reasonable criteria to be established.

[Park Hyung-jun/Professor of Neurology at Gangnam Severance Hospital: "Before 2019, there would be no reason to falsify the record of the age of symptom onset, so if that level of record exists, why not recognize it...."]

Additionally, it may be worth considering using the current medical professionals' medical judgment as a criterion for health insurance coverage.

This is KBS News, Lee Chung-heon.
이충헌
이충헌 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

‘헌재 마비’ 일단 피했다…이진숙 탄핵 심리 계속

‘헌재 마비’ 일단 피했다…이진숙 탄핵 심리 계속
북, 경의선·동해선 폭파 준비…군, 감시경비태세 강화

북, 경의선·동해선 폭파 준비…군, 감시경비태세 강화
북한 “전방 사격 준비 태세,<br> 무인기 재출현은 선전포고”…위협 고조 의도는?

북한 “전방 사격 준비 태세, 무인기 재출현은 선전포고”…위협 고조 의도는?
[단독] 7년 전 ‘성폭행 미제<br> 사건’ 공범 잡고 보니…여고 행정공무원

[단독] 7년 전 ‘성폭행 미제 사건’ 공범 잡고 보니…여고 행정공무원
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.