J-HOPE TO RETURN FROM MILITARY
BTS members are returning from the military one after another.
Their agency released an official statement on Monday, saying that J-Hope will be discharged on Thursday.
It added that no special events for J-Hope's discharge have been planned, as many soldiers will also be there.
For safety reasons, fans were also asked not to come to the discharge site.
In April last year, J-Hope became the second BTS member to enlist in the military.
He has been serving as a drill instructor in an Army boot camp in Wonju, Gangwon-do Province.
He has been praised as an exemplary soldier, as he received an early promotion and won a prize in a military contest.
Fans have commemorated J-Hope's discharge by creating a bench garden named after him in Seoul Forest, located in Seongdong-gu District.
J-HOPE TO RETURN FROM MILITARY
-
입력 2024-10-15 14:54:26
수정2024-10-15 14:59:24
