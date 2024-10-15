[News Today] NK BLOWS UP INTER-KOREAN ROADS
[LEAD]
The Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea has blown up inter-Korean roads on the Gyeongui and Donghae lines.
In a text message sent to the Defense Ministry press team on Tuesday, the JCS said the North blew up a section of inter-Korean roads to the north of the military demarcation line at around noon Tuesday and the South Korean military is ramping up surveillance and alert level.
The JCS believes that given Pyongyang's escalating threats toward the South recently, the regime is highly likely to carry out more complex provocations such as launching space projectiles.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.