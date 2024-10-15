[News Today] S. KOREA FIRE SHOTS IN RESPONSE
[LEAD]
The South Korean military said it has fired shots south of the military demarcation line as a warning and in response to North Korea's escalatory actions.
It is currently closely monitoring the North Korean military's moves and has stepped up surveillance and patrols in coordination with the U.S. The military has also beefed up its fire power readiness posture to prepare against potential contingencies.
It also sent a message to the U.S. military in efforts to prevent an accidental clash with the North.
