[News Today] “FIRST LADY SECRET LINE DOESN’T EXIST”

입력 2024.10.15 (16:09) 수정 2024.10.15 (16:11)

[LEAD]
We turn to domestic politics now. Ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon has called for a reshuffle at the Presidential Office. His remarks directly targeted the so-called "First Lady Kim Keon-hee line." The Presidential Office refuted claims of any unofficial organization, making it clear that personnel decisions rest solely with the President.

[REPORT]
Lately, ruling party chief, Han Dong-hoon, has often been making remarks about the first lady.

First, he said she should refrain from any external activities. Then, on Saturday, he stressed that the presidential office needs a reshuffle to quell concerns about First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

He even went a step further on Monday to mention the so-called "first lady's line," and once again urged a renewal of personnel.

Han Dong-hoon/ Chair, People Power Party
First lady does not hold a public post. Thinking of ‘Kim's line’ as a fixed fact does no good to the government's credibility.

The party's pro-Han members also endorsed his claim.

They apparently believe that the speculations surrounding the first lady, as well as allegations regarding her secret line, are jeopardizing the party.

Shin Ji-ho/ People Power Party (Oct. 14, MBC Radio)
They are not involved in state affairs or public relations. Such inappropriate political acts are beyond their duties.

Meanwhile, pro-Yoon members voiced their criticism.

Rep. Kweon Seong-dong lashed out at Han, saying that blasting the Yoon administration will not bring him a rosy future.
PPP Supreme Council member Kim Jae-won also criticized Han for publicly saying what he's supposed to tell the president personally during their upcoming one-on-one meeting.

The presidential office said it's the president who has the final say in personnel decisions, and denied speculations about the first lady's "secret line."

It also stressed that there is only the presidential line, and the media must not be swayed by baseless rumors.

Sources say the date of the upcoming meeting between President Yoon and the PPP leader will be finalized after the by-elections, and will likely take place early next week.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


    • 입력 2024-10-15 16:09:53
    • 수정2024-10-15 16:11:15
이 기사가 좋으셨다면

