News Today

[News Today] LAWMAKERS GRILL KBS, MBC

입력 2024.10.15 (16:11) 수정 2024.10.15 (16:11)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The National Assembly's governmental audit has entered its second week. A fiery debate erupted between the ruling and opposition parties regarding the fairness of broadcasters KBS and MBC's reporting.

[REPORT]
A parliamentary audit by the National Assembly's Science, ICT, Broadcasting, and Communications Committee.

Lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party for the most part targeted MBC, while the opposition bloc, including the Democratic Party, mainly questioned KBS.

The PPP took issue with fairness in MBC's reporting.

Shin Sung-bum/ Broadcasting Committee (PPP)
Is such an extreme move the right way? It feels as though MBC is declaring to take sides in media coverage.

Kwon Tae-sun/ Chair, Foundation for Broadcast Culture
The media's role is to criticize the powerful. Interfering with the number of reports is unacceptable.

The DP grilled KBS on the fairness of its reports.

Hwang Jung-a / Broadcasting Committee (DP)
KBS is being called the government's lapdog for not reporting on allegations against the presidential office, leading to a drop in credibility.

Park Min/ KBS President
I instructed reporting of verified facts only, not unverified allegations.

The ruling party questioned MBC's lax management, including cash use for executive expenses, while the opposition pressed KBS for its lukewarm response to the separate collection of TV license fees.

Lee Sang-hwi/ Broadcasting Committee (PPP)
A civic group filed a complaint against former and current MBC executives for spending KRW 2 bn (USD 1.4 mn) in cash.

Lee Hoon-gi / Broadcasting Committee (DP)
The Constitutional Court sees TV license fees as key to broadcast freedom. Separate collection has caused a sharp decline.

Meanwhile, opposition lawmakers criticized YTN President Kim Baek's absence, where he cited an overseas trip for a CNN meeting. The lawmakers warned they would issue a summons if he doesn’t attend the audit.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] LAWMAKERS GRILL KBS, MBC
    • 입력 2024-10-15 16:11:03
    • 수정2024-10-15 16:11:26
    News Today

[LEAD]
The National Assembly's governmental audit has entered its second week. A fiery debate erupted between the ruling and opposition parties regarding the fairness of broadcasters KBS and MBC's reporting.

[REPORT]
A parliamentary audit by the National Assembly's Science, ICT, Broadcasting, and Communications Committee.

Lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party for the most part targeted MBC, while the opposition bloc, including the Democratic Party, mainly questioned KBS.

The PPP took issue with fairness in MBC's reporting.

Shin Sung-bum/ Broadcasting Committee (PPP)
Is such an extreme move the right way? It feels as though MBC is declaring to take sides in media coverage.

Kwon Tae-sun/ Chair, Foundation for Broadcast Culture
The media's role is to criticize the powerful. Interfering with the number of reports is unacceptable.

The DP grilled KBS on the fairness of its reports.

Hwang Jung-a / Broadcasting Committee (DP)
KBS is being called the government's lapdog for not reporting on allegations against the presidential office, leading to a drop in credibility.

Park Min/ KBS President
I instructed reporting of verified facts only, not unverified allegations.

The ruling party questioned MBC's lax management, including cash use for executive expenses, while the opposition pressed KBS for its lukewarm response to the separate collection of TV license fees.

Lee Sang-hwi/ Broadcasting Committee (PPP)
A civic group filed a complaint against former and current MBC executives for spending KRW 2 bn (USD 1.4 mn) in cash.

Lee Hoon-gi / Broadcasting Committee (DP)
The Constitutional Court sees TV license fees as key to broadcast freedom. Separate collection has caused a sharp decline.

Meanwhile, opposition lawmakers criticized YTN President Kim Baek's absence, where he cited an overseas trip for a CNN meeting. The lawmakers warned they would issue a summons if he doesn’t attend the audit.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

합참 “북한, 경의선·동해선 남북 연결도로 폭파”

합참 “북한, 경의선·동해선 남북 연결도로 폭파”
윤 대통령 “제주 신항·제2공항 적극 협력…상급종합병원 조속히 지정”

윤 대통령 “제주 신항·제2공항 적극 협력…상급종합병원 조속히 지정”
‘강서·양천 80억 전세사기’ <br>사촌 형제 2심서 감형…“책임 인정 고려”

‘강서·양천 80억 전세사기’ 사촌 형제 2심서 감형…“책임 인정 고려”
재보선 D-1, 여 ‘1박 2일 부산 지원’…야 “2차 정권 심판”

재보선 D-1, 여 ‘1박 2일 부산 지원’…야 “2차 정권 심판”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.