[News Today] LAWMAKERS GRILL KBS, MBC
[LEAD]
The National Assembly's governmental audit has entered its second week. A fiery debate erupted between the ruling and opposition parties regarding the fairness of broadcasters KBS and MBC's reporting.
[REPORT]
A parliamentary audit by the National Assembly's Science, ICT, Broadcasting, and Communications Committee.
Lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party for the most part targeted MBC, while the opposition bloc, including the Democratic Party, mainly questioned KBS.
The PPP took issue with fairness in MBC's reporting.
Shin Sung-bum/ Broadcasting Committee (PPP)
Is such an extreme move the right way? It feels as though MBC is declaring to take sides in media coverage.
Kwon Tae-sun/ Chair, Foundation for Broadcast Culture
The media's role is to criticize the powerful. Interfering with the number of reports is unacceptable.
The DP grilled KBS on the fairness of its reports.
Hwang Jung-a / Broadcasting Committee (DP)
KBS is being called the government's lapdog for not reporting on allegations against the presidential office, leading to a drop in credibility.
Park Min/ KBS President
I instructed reporting of verified facts only, not unverified allegations.
The ruling party questioned MBC's lax management, including cash use for executive expenses, while the opposition pressed KBS for its lukewarm response to the separate collection of TV license fees.
Lee Sang-hwi/ Broadcasting Committee (PPP)
A civic group filed a complaint against former and current MBC executives for spending KRW 2 bn (USD 1.4 mn) in cash.
Lee Hoon-gi / Broadcasting Committee (DP)
The Constitutional Court sees TV license fees as key to broadcast freedom. Separate collection has caused a sharp decline.
Meanwhile, opposition lawmakers criticized YTN President Kim Baek's absence, where he cited an overseas trip for a CNN meeting. The lawmakers warned they would issue a summons if he doesn’t attend the audit.
