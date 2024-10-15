[News Today] COMEDIAN IN GAMBLING SCANDAL

News Today

[LEAD]
Comedian Lee Jin-ho has confessed to illegal gambling. He revealed incurring substantial debts from these activities. Reports confirm that fellow celebrities, including BTS member Jimin, have seen financial damages from him.

[REPORT]
Comedian Lee Jin-ho has confessed to a crime via social media.

He said he started playing games on an illegal online gambling site in 2020 and amassed a large amount of debt.

He said he later quit gambling but had already borrowed money from many people and extended an apology.

Among those who lent him money is BTS member Jimin.

Lee reportedly owes him some 100 million won, or over 73,000 U.S. dollars.

Jimin's agency also confirmed that Jimin suffered financial loss after writing a loan agreement and lending Lee the money.

Several of Lee's fellow entertainers and broadcast officials are also known to have suffered financial damage.

After admitting to illegal gambling, the comedian called off most of his schedules including skipping a presser of a new entertainment show he was scheduled to take part in.

Lee Kyung Kyu/ Comedian
The program is not led by one person. We all took part and the show won't falter due to one individual's private affair.

Following the confession, a police investigation on Lee is also imminent.

His agency did not respond to KBS' inquiry about whether it had prior knowledge of his gambling problem.

