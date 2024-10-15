[News Today] FILMS BASED ON HAN KANG’S NOVELS
[LEAD]
South Korea is in full celebration mode with novelist Han Kang recently winning the nobel prize in literature. Some of the films based on her work will hit the theatres again. Let's check them out.
[REPORT]
Soundbytes: Father, I don't eat meat.
"The Vegetarian" unfolds around the protagonist who declares to become a vegetarian and the people around her.
Based on the same-titled novel by Han kang, the film is returning to theaters 14 years after its debut.
When it was first released in 2010, the film attracted a mere 3,500 viewers nationwide.
But following the author's receipt of this year's Nobel Prize in Literature, the film has been getting renewed attention, which ultimately led to its re-screening.
Like "The Vegetarian", the movie "Scars", which flopped during its first releases in 2011, will be shown in theatres, as it's known to be based on Han Kang's "Baby Buddha."
The movie industry is paying attention to if other works by Han Kang will be made into films.
In a past interview, Han said if there is a proposal to cinematize her novel, "Human Acts," she would accept.
