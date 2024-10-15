News Today

[News Today] J-HOPE TO RETURN FROM MILITARY

입력 2024.10.15 (16:16)

[LEAD]
Some great news for all you ARMIES out there. BTS member J-HOPE will soon be discharged from the military.

[REPORT]
BTS members are returning from the military one after another.

Their agency released an official statement on Monday, saying that J-Hope will be discharged on Thursday.

It added that no special events for J-Hope's discharge have been planned, as many soldiers will also be there.

For safety reasons, fans were also asked not to come to the discharge site.

In April last year, J-Hope became the second BTS member to enlist in the military.

He has been serving as a drill instructor in an Army boot camp in Wonju, Gangwon-do Province.

He has been praised as an exemplary soldier, as he received an early promotion and won a prize in a military contest.

Fans have commemorated J-Hope's discharge by creating a bench garden named after him in Seoul Forest, located in Seongdong-gu District.

