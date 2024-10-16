S. Korea condemns N. Korea's violation of inter-Korean agreement": military in a state of full readiness
The South Korean government strongly condemned North Korea's demolition of the inter-Korean roads, stating that it is a violation of the inter-Korean agreement and a very abnormal action.
Military authorities believe that N. Korean military will begin fortification construction in the area following the road demolition and have strengthened their readiness posture.
Kim Young-hoon reports.
[Report]
Since the beginning of this year, North Korea has intensified its efforts to block land routes between the North and South near the military demarcation line. Four months ago, they removed tracks and streetlights on National Route 7 along the East Sea, and it was already assessed in August that the railway between the North and South had been blocked.
Subsequently, just six days after announcing the disconnection of land routes and fortification construction between the North and South, North Korea executed the demolition of the road.
Our government strongly condemned North Korea's road demolition about three hours after it occurred, stating that all responsibility lies with North Korea.
[Koo Byeong-sam/Spokesperson for the Ministry of Unification: "The demolition of the inter-Korean roads is a clear violation of the inter-Korean agreement and a very abnormal action, and our government strongly condemns it."]
In particular, the government criticized the DPRK's demolition of the inter-Korean road, comparing it to the demolition of the inter-Korean liaison office four years ago, expressing dismay at the "regressive behavior" of the DPRK.
Our military authorities, who had detected North Korea's movements regarding the road demolition in advance and strengthened monitoring and alertness, are maintaining their readiness posture in cooperation with the U.S. even after the demolition.
[Lee Seong-jun/Director of the Public Affairs Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff: "The U.S. and South Korean intelligence authorities are closely monitoring the activities of the North Korean military, and the military is managing the situation stably while maintaining full readiness."]
Military authorities anticipate that North Korea will proceed with fortification construction on the disconnected road as previously announced.
There is also a possibility that a concrete barrier symbolizing the blockage between the North and South will be erected in the area where the asphalt was removed.
Additionally, a Joint Chiefs of Staff official assessed that the scale of the demolition was smaller than expected, likening it to a "show," but North Korea may publicize the demolition scene to its residents to strengthen internal cohesion.
KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.
