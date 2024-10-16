[Exclusive] N. Korea blows up northern side of inter-Korean roads

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Hello everyone, this is KBS News at 9 PM on Oct. 15.



North Korea has ultimately blown up the Gyeongui Line and Donghae Line roads connecting the two Koreas.



The North detonated the road located right in front of the military demarcation line, aiming for a propaganda effect, and it has been confirmed through KBS reporting that Chairman Kim Jong-un also visited the site prior to the explosion.



The first report is by our reporter Kim Yong-jun.



[Report]



A 6-meter high black screen has been erected behind a sign indicating you have reached the city of Kaesong.



Behind it, North Korean soldiers are waiting with cameras.



Subsequently, the road is blown up, and the surveillance camera capturing this scene shakes.



Heavy equipment such as excavators and dump trucks is deployed for debris collection.



A similar explosion occurred behind the Donghae Line sign that points to Mount Kumgang.



Today (10.15) around noon, the North blew up some sections north of the military demarcation line of the Gyeongui Line and Donghae Line roads connecting the two Koreas.



About 10 meters in front of the military demarcation line, TNT explosives were planted in a section about 70 meters long and some debris crossed over to our side.



There were no damages to our military, but military authorities conducted dozens of rounds of medium machine gun and grenade launcher fire towards points south of the military demarcation line that could be recognized by North Korean troops immediately after the explosion.



A military official stated that unlike the North's violation of the armistice agreement, our military conducted warning fires as a self-defense measure based on the manual after a warning broadcast.



Meanwhile, KBS reporting has confirmed that Chairman Kim Jong-un visited the site of the Gyeongui Line explosion.



A senior government official stated, "A black Lexus vehicle appeared in our surveillance assets before the explosion," and "It was identified that Kim Jong-un got out of this vehicle to check the explosion preparation status."



This official explained, "North Korean military's busy movements early in the morning seem to be for this reason and are also interpreted as part of a show."



Kim Jong-un had visited a flood damage site in North Korea back in July in a black Lexus vehicle.



This is KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.



