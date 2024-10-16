News 9

[Exclusive] N. Korea blows up northern side of inter-Korean roads

입력 2024.10.16 (00:17)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hello everyone, this is KBS News at 9 PM on Oct. 15.

North Korea has ultimately blown up the Gyeongui Line and Donghae Line roads connecting the two Koreas.

The North detonated the road located right in front of the military demarcation line, aiming for a propaganda effect, and it has been confirmed through KBS reporting that Chairman Kim Jong-un also visited the site prior to the explosion.

The first report is by our reporter Kim Yong-jun.

[Report]

A 6-meter high black screen has been erected behind a sign indicating you have reached the city of Kaesong.

Behind it, North Korean soldiers are waiting with cameras.

Subsequently, the road is blown up, and the surveillance camera capturing this scene shakes.

Heavy equipment such as excavators and dump trucks is deployed for debris collection.

A similar explosion occurred behind the Donghae Line sign that points to Mount Kumgang.

Today (10.15) around noon, the North blew up some sections north of the military demarcation line of the Gyeongui Line and Donghae Line roads connecting the two Koreas.

About 10 meters in front of the military demarcation line, TNT explosives were planted in a section about 70 meters long and some debris crossed over to our side.

There were no damages to our military, but military authorities conducted dozens of rounds of medium machine gun and grenade launcher fire towards points south of the military demarcation line that could be recognized by North Korean troops immediately after the explosion.

A military official stated that unlike the North's violation of the armistice agreement, our military conducted warning fires as a self-defense measure based on the manual after a warning broadcast.

Meanwhile, KBS reporting has confirmed that Chairman Kim Jong-un visited the site of the Gyeongui Line explosion.

A senior government official stated, "A black Lexus vehicle appeared in our surveillance assets before the explosion," and "It was identified that Kim Jong-un got out of this vehicle to check the explosion preparation status."

This official explained, "North Korean military's busy movements early in the morning seem to be for this reason and are also interpreted as part of a show."

Kim Jong-un had visited a flood damage site in North Korea back in July in a black Lexus vehicle.

This is KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive] N. Korea blows up northern side of inter-Korean roads
    • 입력 2024-10-16 00:17:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hello everyone, this is KBS News at 9 PM on Oct. 15.

North Korea has ultimately blown up the Gyeongui Line and Donghae Line roads connecting the two Koreas.

The North detonated the road located right in front of the military demarcation line, aiming for a propaganda effect, and it has been confirmed through KBS reporting that Chairman Kim Jong-un also visited the site prior to the explosion.

The first report is by our reporter Kim Yong-jun.

[Report]

A 6-meter high black screen has been erected behind a sign indicating you have reached the city of Kaesong.

Behind it, North Korean soldiers are waiting with cameras.

Subsequently, the road is blown up, and the surveillance camera capturing this scene shakes.

Heavy equipment such as excavators and dump trucks is deployed for debris collection.

A similar explosion occurred behind the Donghae Line sign that points to Mount Kumgang.

Today (10.15) around noon, the North blew up some sections north of the military demarcation line of the Gyeongui Line and Donghae Line roads connecting the two Koreas.

About 10 meters in front of the military demarcation line, TNT explosives were planted in a section about 70 meters long and some debris crossed over to our side.

There were no damages to our military, but military authorities conducted dozens of rounds of medium machine gun and grenade launcher fire towards points south of the military demarcation line that could be recognized by North Korean troops immediately after the explosion.

A military official stated that unlike the North's violation of the armistice agreement, our military conducted warning fires as a self-defense measure based on the manual after a warning broadcast.

Meanwhile, KBS reporting has confirmed that Chairman Kim Jong-un visited the site of the Gyeongui Line explosion.

A senior government official stated, "A black Lexus vehicle appeared in our surveillance assets before the explosion," and "It was identified that Kim Jong-un got out of this vehicle to check the explosion preparation status."

This official explained, "North Korean military's busy movements early in the morning seem to be for this reason and are also interpreted as part of a show."

Kim Jong-un had visited a flood damage site in North Korea back in July in a black Lexus vehicle.

This is KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.
김용준
김용준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 북, MDL 코앞에서 폭파…“김정은 렉서스<br> 타고 현장 시찰”

[단독] 북, MDL 코앞에서 폭파…“김정은 렉서스 타고 현장 시찰”
러, ‘전쟁 시 군사원조’ 북러<br> 조약 비준 돌입…“무인기는 주권 침해”

러, ‘전쟁 시 군사원조’ 북러 조약 비준 돌입…“무인기는 주권 침해”
재·보선…여 “민생 선거”·야 “정권 심판”

재·보선…여 “민생 선거”·야 “정권 심판”
‘여론조사 조작’ 했나?…<br>명태균-강혜경 공방

‘여론조사 조작’ 했나?…명태균-강혜경 공방
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.