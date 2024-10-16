News 9

Traffic restrictions tightened around Unification Bridge amid N. Korea's explosion

[Anchor]

North Korea, which has been escalating military tensions day by day, detonated explosives on the Gyeongui Line and Donghae Line today (10.15), increasing unease in the border area.

Our reporter is at the Unification Bridge in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

Reporter Gong Min-kyung, what is the atmosphere like there right now?

[Reporter]

Yes, it is late at night, so most residents have returned home.

Despite the relatively calm atmosphere, residents could not hide their anxiety over the destruction of the inter-Korean connection roads.

[Park Yong-jik/Resident of Majung-ri, Munsan-eup, Paju: "We are worried that this might lead to another spark and conflict... The elderly here, those in their 80s and 90s, have experienced war, so they are anxious."]

This morning, an emergency measure was issued advising residents to refrain from moving in the Unification Village, which is within the civilian control line, and security tourism in the border area has also been suspended.

[Lee Wan-bae/Village Head of Unification Village, Gunnae-myeon, Paju: "The military contacted us and said from 10 AM, residents should refrain from farming and stay at home. If the situation worsens, we may have to go to shelters."]

[Resident of Gunnae-myeon, Paju: "The third tunnel is over there, so all tourism has been canceled. If you go to Imjingak, you would normally have to go around, but everything has been canceled, and all the tour buses have been called back."]

[Anchor]

You mentioned that the impact of the explosions was felt in the area within the civilian control line right after the destruction of the inter-Korean connection roads?

[Reporter]

Yes, residents of Unification Village within the civilian control line reported hearing a loud explosion at that time.

Access for farmers in the civilian control line has also been restricted, and traffic control measures have been further strengthened.

[Kim Soon-ok/Resident of Majung-ri, Munsan-eup, Paju: "All the farmers have come out now. They were forcibly kicked out. So they can't re-enter (the civilian control line). They can't go back in..."]

Meanwhile, civic groups composed of residents from the border area held a press conference in front of the Yongsan Presidential Office today, urging the cessation of leaflet distribution to the North.

This has been Gong Min-kyung reporting from the Unification Bridge in Paju for KBS News.

