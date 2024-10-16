Russia initiates ratification of N. Korea-Russia treaty on military assistance during wartime; declares “Drones violate sovereignty”

동영상 고정 취소

It has been confirmed that Russia, which criticized our government in line with North Korea's drone infiltration announcement, has entered the ratification process for the North Korea-Russia treaty signed last June.



There are concerns that the inclusion of military aid provisions in the event of war effectively restores a military alliance relationship.



Jo Bit-na reports.



[Report]



In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Pyongyang and signed the North Korea-Russia treaty with Kim Jong- un , the Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK.



In particular, Article 4 of the treaty raised concerns about the possibility of Russian military intervention in the event of a crisis on the Korean Peninsula.



[Vladimir Putin, President of Russia / June 19: "The 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty' signed today includes provisions for mutual support in the event that one of the parties is attacked."]



With President Putin's submission of the ratification proposal, Russia has entered the treaty ratification process about four months later.



The Kremlin explained that this treaty "includes mutual defense provisions to prepare for external attacks and has significant implications for strengthening security cooperation."



The treaty will take effect once the two countries exchange ratification documents.



The Russian Foreign Ministry also openly supported North Korea, blaming South Korea for the heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula.



Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zakharova cited North Korea's announcement that South Korean drones have invaded the North Korean territory, including Pyongyang, and criticized, "Such acts are a blatant encroachment on (North Korea's) sovereignty and internal affairs."



She further pressured to take North Korea's warnings very seriously and urged to cease provocative actions that could lead to actual armed conflict due to reckless provocations.



Next week, Chinese President Xi Jinping is also scheduled to visit Russia to meet with President Putin.



It seems that the close ties among North Korea, China, and Russia are strengthening ahead of the U.S. presidential election.



This is KBS News Jo Bit-na from Berlin.



