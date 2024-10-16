News 9

Russia initiates ratification of N. Korea-Russia treaty on military assistance during wartime; declares “Drones violate sovereignty”

입력 2024.10.16 (00:17)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It has been confirmed that Russia, which criticized our government in line with North Korea's drone infiltration announcement, has entered the ratification process for the North Korea-Russia treaty signed last June.

There are concerns that the inclusion of military aid provisions in the event of war effectively restores a military alliance relationship.

Jo Bit-na reports.

[Report]

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Pyongyang and signed the North Korea-Russia treaty with Kim Jong-un, the Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK.

In particular, Article 4 of the treaty raised concerns about the possibility of Russian military intervention in the event of a crisis on the Korean Peninsula.

[Vladimir Putin, President of Russia / June 19: "The 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty' signed today includes provisions for mutual support in the event that one of the parties is attacked."]

With President Putin's submission of the ratification proposal, Russia has entered the treaty ratification process about four months later.

The Kremlin explained that this treaty "includes mutual defense provisions to prepare for external attacks and has significant implications for strengthening security cooperation."

The treaty will take effect once the two countries exchange ratification documents.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also openly supported North Korea, blaming South Korea for the heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zakharova cited North Korea's announcement that South Korean drones have invaded the North Korean territory, including Pyongyang, and criticized, "Such acts are a blatant encroachment on (North Korea's) sovereignty and internal affairs."

She further pressured to take North Korea's warnings very seriously and urged to cease provocative actions that could lead to actual armed conflict due to reckless provocations.

Next week, Chinese President Xi Jinping is also scheduled to visit Russia to meet with President Putin.

It seems that the close ties among North Korea, China, and Russia are strengthening ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

This is KBS News Jo Bit-na from Berlin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Russia initiates ratification of N. Korea-Russia treaty on military assistance during wartime; declares “Drones violate sovereignty”
    • 입력 2024-10-16 00:17:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

It has been confirmed that Russia, which criticized our government in line with North Korea's drone infiltration announcement, has entered the ratification process for the North Korea-Russia treaty signed last June.

There are concerns that the inclusion of military aid provisions in the event of war effectively restores a military alliance relationship.

Jo Bit-na reports.

[Report]

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Pyongyang and signed the North Korea-Russia treaty with Kim Jong-un, the Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK.

In particular, Article 4 of the treaty raised concerns about the possibility of Russian military intervention in the event of a crisis on the Korean Peninsula.

[Vladimir Putin, President of Russia / June 19: "The 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty' signed today includes provisions for mutual support in the event that one of the parties is attacked."]

With President Putin's submission of the ratification proposal, Russia has entered the treaty ratification process about four months later.

The Kremlin explained that this treaty "includes mutual defense provisions to prepare for external attacks and has significant implications for strengthening security cooperation."

The treaty will take effect once the two countries exchange ratification documents.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also openly supported North Korea, blaming South Korea for the heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zakharova cited North Korea's announcement that South Korean drones have invaded the North Korean territory, including Pyongyang, and criticized, "Such acts are a blatant encroachment on (North Korea's) sovereignty and internal affairs."

She further pressured to take North Korea's warnings very seriously and urged to cease provocative actions that could lead to actual armed conflict due to reckless provocations.

Next week, Chinese President Xi Jinping is also scheduled to visit Russia to meet with President Putin.

It seems that the close ties among North Korea, China, and Russia are strengthening ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

This is KBS News Jo Bit-na from Berlin.
조빛나
조빛나 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 북, MDL 코앞에서 폭파…“김정은 렉서스<br> 타고 현장 시찰”

[단독] 북, MDL 코앞에서 폭파…“김정은 렉서스 타고 현장 시찰”
러, ‘전쟁 시 군사원조’ 북러<br> 조약 비준 돌입…“무인기는 주권 침해”

러, ‘전쟁 시 군사원조’ 북러 조약 비준 돌입…“무인기는 주권 침해”
재·보선…여 “민생 선거”·야 “정권 심판”

재·보선…여 “민생 선거”·야 “정권 심판”
‘여론조사 조작’ 했나?…<br>명태균-강혜경 공방

‘여론조사 조작’ 했나?…명태균-강혜경 공방
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.