News 9

Inter-Korean roads severed again: N. Korea squanders 180 billion won from South, future responsibility in question

입력 2024.10.16 (00:17)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Along with the inter-Korean liaison office that was blown up by North Korea during the last Moon Jae-in administration, the Gyeongui Line and Donghae Line were another symbol of inter-Korean cooperation.

Reporter Lee Rang has investigated the significance of theses roads, which have been cut off for 22 years, and how our government will respond in the future.

[Report]

Following the first inter-Korean summit in 2000, the two Koreas agreed to connect the Gyeongui Line and Donghae Line railways and roads, and in September 2002, they held a groundbreaking ceremony simultaneously. By the end of that year, temporary roads were completed.

Along this road, logistics for companies in the Kaesong Industrial Complex and tourists to Mount Kumgang busily traveled between the South and the North for several years.

As a result, the work to connect the railways and roads that had been severed due to division has been regarded not only as having historical significance in reconnecting the waist of the divided land but also as a symbol of inter-Korean reconciliation and cooperation.

In this process, a total of USD 132.9 million worth of South Korean in-kind loans were provided over six years until 2008 for the connection of roads and railways.

At the current exchange rate, this amounts to 180 billion won.

However, after 22 years since the groundbreaking, North Korea blew up these roads, causing the substantial South Korean investment to vanish into thin air, and effectively delivering a death sentence to the last remaining inter-Korean economic cooperation project.

The government has stated that since our in-kind loans supported the railway and road connection project, it will hold North Korea accountable.

[Koo Byeong-sam/Spokesperson for the Ministry of Unification: "This was constructed through the provision of materials and equipment amounting to a total of USD 132.9 million at their request, and we reaffirm that the repayment obligation for this loan still lies with North Korea."]

Previously, after North Korea blew up the inter-Korean liaison office, which had South Korean budget input, in 2020, the government filed a lawsuit last June seeking 44.7 billion won in damages against North Korea.

Military authorities have identified that the land routes in the area of Arrowhead Ridge have also been blocked, leaving the only remaining passage between the two Koreas effectively the Joint Security Area (JSA) in the Panmunjom area, which is under UN control.

This is Lee Rang from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Inter-Korean roads severed again: N. Korea squanders 180 billion won from South, future responsibility in question
    • 입력 2024-10-16 00:17:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

Along with the inter-Korean liaison office that was blown up by North Korea during the last Moon Jae-in administration, the Gyeongui Line and Donghae Line were another symbol of inter-Korean cooperation.

Reporter Lee Rang has investigated the significance of theses roads, which have been cut off for 22 years, and how our government will respond in the future.

[Report]

Following the first inter-Korean summit in 2000, the two Koreas agreed to connect the Gyeongui Line and Donghae Line railways and roads, and in September 2002, they held a groundbreaking ceremony simultaneously. By the end of that year, temporary roads were completed.

Along this road, logistics for companies in the Kaesong Industrial Complex and tourists to Mount Kumgang busily traveled between the South and the North for several years.

As a result, the work to connect the railways and roads that had been severed due to division has been regarded not only as having historical significance in reconnecting the waist of the divided land but also as a symbol of inter-Korean reconciliation and cooperation.

In this process, a total of USD 132.9 million worth of South Korean in-kind loans were provided over six years until 2008 for the connection of roads and railways.

At the current exchange rate, this amounts to 180 billion won.

However, after 22 years since the groundbreaking, North Korea blew up these roads, causing the substantial South Korean investment to vanish into thin air, and effectively delivering a death sentence to the last remaining inter-Korean economic cooperation project.

The government has stated that since our in-kind loans supported the railway and road connection project, it will hold North Korea accountable.

[Koo Byeong-sam/Spokesperson for the Ministry of Unification: "This was constructed through the provision of materials and equipment amounting to a total of USD 132.9 million at their request, and we reaffirm that the repayment obligation for this loan still lies with North Korea."]

Previously, after North Korea blew up the inter-Korean liaison office, which had South Korean budget input, in 2020, the government filed a lawsuit last June seeking 44.7 billion won in damages against North Korea.

Military authorities have identified that the land routes in the area of Arrowhead Ridge have also been blocked, leaving the only remaining passage between the two Koreas effectively the Joint Security Area (JSA) in the Panmunjom area, which is under UN control.

This is Lee Rang from KBS News.
이랑
이랑 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 북, MDL 코앞에서 폭파…“김정은 렉서스<br> 타고 현장 시찰”

[단독] 북, MDL 코앞에서 폭파…“김정은 렉서스 타고 현장 시찰”
러, ‘전쟁 시 군사원조’ 북러<br> 조약 비준 돌입…“무인기는 주권 침해”

러, ‘전쟁 시 군사원조’ 북러 조약 비준 돌입…“무인기는 주권 침해”
재·보선…여 “민생 선거”·야 “정권 심판”

재·보선…여 “민생 선거”·야 “정권 심판”
‘여론조사 조작’ 했나?…<br>명태균-강혜경 공방

‘여론조사 조작’ 했나?…명태균-강혜경 공방
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.