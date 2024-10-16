News 9

N. Korea, Russia strengthening strategic cooperation

[Anchor]

As the strategic cooperation between North Korea and Russia strengthens, interest is also growing in the background of this development.

Russia has become in need of the North's support due to the prolonged war in Ukraine, and it is analyzed that North Korea, which declared a severance of inter-Korean relations, has also found Russian support to be crucial.

Kim Kyung-jin reports.

[Report]

After signing the North Korea-Russia treaty in June, the regime publicly released the full text, while Russia's attitude has been somewhat passive.

Four months later, as war fatigue accumulates and additional support from the North becomes necessary, it is analyzed that Russia has begun the ratification process.

[Cho Han-beom/Senior Researcher, Korea Institute for National Unification: "There is an urgent need for more stable and larger quantities of ammunition support and military supplies from the DPRK. This may be the background for hastening the ratification of the treaty."]

North Korea and Russia are expected to maximize the effect by announcing the ratification simultaneously.

There is a possibility that they have ratified it on Oct. 7 and will later disclose it or the possibility of ratifying and announcing it in line with the timing of Russia's ratification.

It is clear that the two countries are closely communicating and synchronizing their efforts to strengthen strategic cooperation, and Russia's unusually swift 'siding with North Korea' regarding the regime's drone claims also seems related to this trend.

[Lee Jae-woong/Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "We express deep regret to Russia. We also urge an explanation as to why Russia did not take any action during several drone provocations against the South, which have been confirmed to be carried out by the DPRK in the past."]

From North Korea's perspective, strengthening strategic cooperation with Russia is increasingly necessary amid various uncertainties such as the severance of inter-Korean relations, the U.S. presidential election, and deteriorating relations with China.

[Doo Jin-ho/Director, International Strategy Research Division, Korea Institute for Defense Analyses: "The DPRK has expectations from Russia. To drive military cooperation and military technology cooperation, the DPRK needs to contribute something more to Russia..."]

If the treaty is ratified in the future, there is a possibility that North Korea's military deployment to the Ukraine war, which both Russia and the North has denied, will be discussed in earnest.

KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.

