Proxy enlistment raises concerns over lax military ID verification

[Anchor]

A case of a proxy enlistment in a unit in Gangwon Province has come to light, raising concerns about the military's lax identity verification procedures.

It has been revealed that the military authorities were unaware of the related facts for over two months, until a man in his 20s, who did not want to serve in the military, turned himself in for having someone else serve in his place.

Lee Cheong-cho reports.

[Report]

This is the new recruit training center in Hwacheon, Gangwon Province.

In July of this year, a man in his 20s, identified as Jo, entered this facility and underwent basic military training for five weeks.

He then moved to a military unit in Hongcheon and was receiving driver training when, early last month, the unit was thrown into chaos.

It was revealed that Jo had enlisted in place of someone else.

The original enlistee was a man in his 20s, identified as Choi, who did not want to go to the military. Choi made plans for proxy service with Jo, whom he met online.

Jo agreed to Choi's proposal, thinking he could solve his livelihood issues in the military, and they decided to split the salary in half.

Jo enlisted using Choi's identification and lived in the military for about two months without anyone noticing.

However, Choi, fearing he would be caught, turned himself in last month, revealing their crime.

Notably, Jo had already completed his military service, but the unit had no idea that the person had changed.

The Military Manpower Administration's identity verification process was also inadequate.

With just an ID card, both the 'enlistment examination' and 'identity verification' were passed without issue.

[Woo Tak-kyun/Military Manpower Administration Spokesperson: "We verify the identity of military duty holders through their resident registration cards, etc. There was negligence on the part of the staff in this process."]

The Military Manpower Administration is considering using biometric information for identity verification in the future.

The Chuncheon District Prosecutors' Office has arrested and indicted the man who enlisted as a proxy on charges of violating the Military Service Act, while the original enlistee is expected to be indicted without detention soon.

This is Lee Cheong-cho from KBS News.

