News 9

Byelections D-1: ruling party claims “a vote for people's livelihood,” opposition calls for “judgment on the regime”

입력 2024.10.16 (00:17)

[Anchor]

The by-elections to elect four local government heads will be held tomorrow (10.16).

The ruling party emphasized livelihood politics, while the opposition party focused on punishing the regime, with party leaders engaging in an all-out campaign.

Reporter Kim Cheong-yun has the story.

[Report]

The by-election for the district head in Geumjeong District, Busan, a region strong in conservatism.

The unification of opposition candidates has created a competitive atmosphere between the ruling and opposition parties, making it the biggest point of interest in this by-election.

Han Dong-hoon, the leader of the People Power Party, emphasized the importance of a livelihood election today (10.15), the day before the election, by visiting various places in Geumjeong District.

[Han Dong-hoon/PPP Leader: "Please give us the opportunity to fulfill the promises we made with Yoon Il-hyeon and our People Power Party."]

The Democratic Party of Korea is secretly hopeful about winning not only in its traditional strongholds of Yeonggwang and Gokseong in Jeonnam Province but also in Geumjeong, Busan.

Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, who could not attend the campaign due to court obligations, reiterated the call for punishing the regime in front of the courthouse.

[Lee Jae-myung/DP Leader: "If you do well, you should be praised; if you do poorly, you should be criticized. This is how our representatives will fulfill their roles."]

The leadership of the Rebuilding Korea Party and the Progressive Party has mobilized to the Jeonnam region, appealing to break the regional structure of the two major parties through the minority opposition parties.

[Cho Kuk/Leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party: "Voting based solely on the number without questioning the candidate's preparedness must come to an end."]

[Kim Jae-yeon/Permanent representative of the Progressive Party: "With the strength of our Yeonggwang citizens who believe in the power of sweat over money, please help us eliminate old politics."]

In the election for the mayor of Ganghwa, predictions lean more towards a victory for the ruling party, while opposition and independent candidates are also making last-minute efforts to gather votes.

Although it is a 'mini election', the results of this by-election, held amid sharp confrontations between the ruling and opposition parties, are expected to impact the positions of the party leaders.

KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.

