Hanni said, “It's something that anyone could experience. I hope it doesn't happen to anyone.”

Today (10.15), NewJeans' Hanni appeared as a witness at the National Assembly's audit session and testified about the allegations of workplace bullying.



In response, Kim Joo-young, the CEO of ADOR, stated that they could not find evidence to confirm the facts.



Reporter Hwang Da-ye has the story.



[Report]



Last month, the girl group NewJeans raised allegations of 'workplace bullying' through a YouTube live broadcast.



[Last month/YouTube broadcast: "I could hear and see everything clearly, and the manager said, 'Ignore her.'"]



Today, NewJeans member Hanni attended the National Assembly's Environment and Labor Committee audit session.



She came to testify as a witness regarding the 'bullying allegations'.



[Hani/NewJeans member: "(I came to the audit session) because I knew that if I didn't come, it would quietly pass and be buried, and in the future, this is something anyone can experience."]



She continued her testimony, stating that a high-ranking person she encountered since her debut "never received a greeting" and "I think it's disrespectful as a human being."



However, the agency ADOR stated that they could not find evidence to confirm the facts.



[Kim Joo-young/CEO of ADOR and Chief Human Resources Officer of HYBE: "There are conflicting claims between the parties. We are looking for evidence to prove it, but unfortunately, we have not secured any."]



In response, Hanni rebutted again.



[Hanni/NewJeans member: "I'm sorry, but I don't think you did your best. We have to fight to protect ourselves, whether you like it or not."]



The key issue is whether idols, or entertainers, can be targets of workplace bullying as prohibited by the Labor Standards Act.



[Kim You-jin/Director of Labor Policy at the Ministry of Employment and Labor: "Currently, it is difficult to apply ('workplace bullying') under the Labor Standards Act."]



Hanni expressed that if people showed respect for one another as human beings, there should at least be no issues of workplace bullying and ostracism, showing tears.



This is KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.



