Tesla Optimus robots face suspicions of human control

Recently, Tesla unveiled a humanoid robot, Optimus, which has garnered global attention.



Optimus, which moves on two legs and can converse freely, has raised suspicions that it was not operated by artificial intelligence but was remotely controlled by a person.



Reporter Kim Gwi-soo has the story.



[Report]



["Hello, I am C-3PO, human cyborg relations..."]



This is the interpretation robot from the movie Star Wars.



A robot that thinks, runs, and jumps in the movie.



The humanoid robot that humanity has long imagined.



On Oct. 10, at Tesla's robo-taxi unveiling event, the humanoid 'Optimus' was showcased.



[Elon Musk/Tesla CEO: "The 'Optimus' robots will walk among you. Please be nice to the 'Optimus' robots."]



Dressed as a bartender, Optimus takes orders and pours drinks before handing them over directly.



It also engages in natural conversations with people.



However, during the conversation, Optimus admits that it does not operate solely on artificial intelligence.



["(Are you being remote controlled?) Today, I am assisted by a human. I'm not yet fully autonomous."]



Event attendees noted that Optimus's voice felt very much like a human's, and each robot had a different voice.



One expert revealed that he heard from a Tesla engineer that it only operated autonomously when walking among people.



Additionally, reports have emerged that Tesla employees standing next to Optimus were holding devices that appeared to be remote control units.



Tesla has remained silent regarding the suspicions of remotely controlling the artificial intelligence robot.



The tech media space in the United States pointed out that, as is often the case with Tesla, it seems to be hiding the truth.



This is KBS News, Kim Gwi-soo.



