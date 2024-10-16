Seoul Superintendent of Education by-election approaches tomorrow
The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education by-election will be held tomorrow (10.16).
The candidates conducted their final street campaigns around the city of Seoul.
Reporter Park Min-kyung has the story.
[Report]
The conservative single candidate Cho Jun-hyuk appeals for votes while greeting people.
He criticized the past 10 years of education in Seoul as a "failure of the left."
[Cho Jun-hyuk/Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education Candidate: "Seoul's education has been ruined beyond repair. Academic performance has plummeted, and teachers' rights have collapsed. I, Cho Jun-hyuk, will normalize education in Seoul...."]
He promised to strengthen academic performance by reinstating regular exams and allowing advanced learning in after-school programs.
The progressive single candidate Jung Keun-sik emphasized that he would support education that allows children to pursue what they want, continuing the legacy of the previous progressive education superintendent.
[Jung Keun-sik/Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education Candidate: "Please choose Jung Keun-sik. I will provide education that gives hope to everyone. I will instill dreams in our students and fulfillment in our teachers...."]
He pledged to create a so-called 'Learning Diagnosis and Healing Center' in collaboration with the education office and universities to ensure basic academic skills and strengthen history education.
The conservative candidate Yoon Ho-sang, who promised to establish a 24-hour emergency care system, also appealed for support.
[Yoon Ho-sang/Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education Candidate: "We must save our children. We must protect our children. Pure educator Yoon Ho-sang, to change Seoul's education and to change education in South Korea...."]
The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education, which oversees an annual budget exceeding 11 trillion won and 800,000 students, has a significant impact on education in our country.
With the early voting rate recording the lowest since the system's introduction at 8.28%, and the overall voting rate expected to be low, the outcome is likely to depend on the mobilization of active supporters from both camps.
This is KBS News, Park Min-kyung.
