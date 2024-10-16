S. Korea enjoys autumn foliage at Seoraksan

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As autumn deepens, the foliage is becoming more vibrant.



The once green Seoraksan has now been dyed in shades of red.



Let's take a look at the autumn scenery of Seoraksan together.



Jeong Sang-bin reports.



[Report]



The once green ridges are now adorned with colorful autumn leaves.



The red and yellow hues wrapping around the mountains create a picturesque landscape.



The colorful foliage that began at the peak earlier this month has now descended to the mid-mountain area.



It showcases the autumn atmosphere, harmonizing with the steep cliffs and unique rock formations.



The colors have spread up to about 500 meters above sea level, capturing the attention of hikers.



[Lee Yeon-soo & Kim Kyung-sook/Incheon: "It's beautiful. This is the first time I've seen the start of the autumn leaves. It's even better because I'm here with good company."]



This year's autumn foliage in Seoraksan started four days later than last year and six days later than the average.



The leaves change color when the minimum temperature drops below 5 degrees and there is a significant temperature difference between day and night.



This year, climate changes, including heat waves continuing into autumn, have affected the mountain scenery.



The 'peak foliage' where 80% of Seoraksan turns red is expected to begin this Sunday.



Based on the maple trees, the peak foliage times are expected to be Oct. 22 for Seoraksan, Oct. 25 for Jirisan, and Nov. 6 for Hallasan.



It is anticipated to be about three days later than last year.



[Jo Du-hyung/Seoraksan National Park Office, Head of Visitor Facilities Division: "This year, the first autumn leaves started later than last year, but we expect it to be as beautiful as in previous years."]



The Korea National Park Service urged visitors to choose trails suitable for their physical condition and to wear hiking gear to prevent accidents.



This is KBS News Jeong Sang-bin.



