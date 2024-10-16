News 9

S. Korea defeat Iraq for 3rd consecutive win in World Cup qualifiers

[Anchor]

In the home match against Iraq in the third round of the North and Central America World Cup qualifiers, our country is playing for a third consecutive win.

The players of the 2000s generation, Bae Jun-ho and Lee Kang-in, are actively moving, and we scored the opening goal.

Reporter Son Ki-seong, please tell us more.

[Report]

Yes, after winning the away match against Jordan last week, cheers of "Republic of Korea" echoed at Yongin Mireu Stadium today.

Coach Hong Myung-bo chose Lee Kang-in as the right forward and Bae Jun-ho on the left for the match against Iraq.

The national team, with the left side Jun-ho and the right side Kang-in actively moving, took the lead with a goal from Oh Se-hun in the 41st minute of the first half.

Hwang In-beom delivered a pass from the midfield, which Seol Young-woo controlled and crossed, and Oh Se-hun, assisted by Bae Jun-ho, scored his A match debut goal.

Bae Jun-ho proved to be a leading figure in the generational change by providing assists in two consecutive matches, following the game against Jordan last week.

Our defense, which looked stable throughout the first half, collapsed just five minutes into the second half.

A gap appeared in the left defense while Kim Min-jae was absent, allowing Hussein to score the equalizer.

He is the number one player to watch out for in the Iraq team, and our defenders lost their concentration.

After the unexpected conceded goal, Coach Hong Myung-bo brought in Oh Hyun-kyu and Moon Seon-min, and this substitution paid off.

In the 29th minute of the second half, Moon Seon-min broke through the left side, and Oh Hyun-kyu, assisted by Lee Jae-sung, scored his second consecutive goal in A matches.

With the power of the younger generation, our country took the lead again, and in the final moments of the second half, Lee Jae-sung scored a diving header to seal the victory.

Showing explosive attacking power against Iraq at home, our country will face Kuwait and Palestine in two away matches next month.

This is KBS News, Son Ki-seong.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.