Samsung Lions lead LG Twins 10-2 in second playoff despite Koo Ja-wook's injury

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The playoff second game between the traditional powerhouses Samsung Lions and LG Twins is underway at Lions Park amidst a heated atmosphere.



Early in the game, Samsung's captain Koo Ja-wook faced an injury, but the way to escape that crisis was, once again, a home run.



Let's connect with our reporter for more details.



Heo Sol-ji, please tell us more.



[Report]



Yes, the playoff second game, which was postponed due to rain yesterday, took place today under cloudy weather, but the 23,000 seats at Daegu Lions Park were sold out early.



LG took the first point in the top of the first inning, but Samsung's captain Koo Ja-wook immediately responded in the bottom of the first inning.



After hitting a single and successfully stealing second base, he unfortunately suffered a shock to his left knee while sliding into the base.



Koo Ja-wook, who appeared to be in discomfort, limped home after Diaz's hit, bringing the game back to even.



Koo Ja-wook was replaced by Lee Seong-kyu and is currently being examined at the hospital.



The captain's injury could have dampened the mood, but instead, Samsung's batting lineup became even more energized.



In the second inning, Kim Young-woong hit a home run for the second consecutive game, allowing Samsung to turn the game around.



In the third inning, they also had a bit of luck.



Diaz avoided a strikeout when his swing was ruled a no-swing, and he immediately hit a single, allowing Lee Seong-kyu, who was on first base, to dash home.



In the heated atmosphere of Daegu, Samsung showcased their power as the top home run-hitting lineup with a two-run home run by Kim Heon-gon in the fifth inning, a home run by Diaz in the sixth, and another home run by both Kim Heon-gon and Diaz in the seventh inning, totaling five home runs.



Currently, Samsung is leading LG 10 to 2.



If the game ends this way, Samsung will need just one more win to reach the Korean Series.



The third playoff game will be held the day after tomorrow (Oct. 17) at Jamsil.



This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!