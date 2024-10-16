S. Korea's professional volleyball league set to begin

동영상 고정 취소

This weekend, the men's professional volleyball league will also kick off, and Hyundai Capital, which has appointed the renowned French coach Blanc, has emerged as the top contender for the championship.



The media day scene looks a bit different from previous years.



With Hyundai Capital, Woori Card, and KB appointing foreign coaches, only two domestic head coaches remain seated in the middle: Kim Sang-woo of Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance and Kwon Young-min of Korea Electric Power Corporation.



Immediately after appointing the French coach Blanc, Hyundai Capital topped the KOVO Cup and was also named the top championship contender at the media day.



It will be interesting to see what results the foreign coach trend in the V-League will bring this season.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!