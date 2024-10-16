S. Korea's professional volleyball league set to begin
The media day scene looks a bit different from previous years.
With Hyundai Capital, Woori Card, and KB appointing foreign coaches, only two domestic head coaches remain seated in the middle: Kim Sang-woo of Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance and Kwon Young-min of Korea Electric Power Corporation.
Immediately after appointing the French coach Blanc, Hyundai Capital topped the KOVO Cup and was also named the top championship contender at the media day.
It will be interesting to see what results the foreign coach trend in the V-League will bring this season.
