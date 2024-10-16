News 9

Game changer 'Wegovy' launched in Korea: "not for dieting, but for obesity treatment

[Anchor]

The obesity treatment drug Wegovy, which has gained great popularity in the United States, has been launched in South Korea.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has stated that it is an obesity treatment drug for patients with severe obesity and has reported side effects, urging caution against misuse.

Our medical specialist Park Kwang-sik reports.

[Report]

A man in his 30s, severely obese with a height of 179 cm and a weight of 109 kg.

He visited the hospital upon hearing the news of the launch of the obesity treatment drug 'Wegovy'.

[Lee Seok-hoon/Seongnam resident: "I heard that people like Elon Musk are using Wegovy and that it is very effective. If that's the case, I would like to try it…."]

The injectable 'Wegovy' has entered the domestic market about three years after its initial launch in the United States in 2021.

It has been found that 67% of patients with severe obesity visiting domestic obesity clinics want a prescription for Wegovy.

The secret to its popularity lies in its excellent effectiveness and convenience.

The weight loss effect of 'Wegovy' is an average of 14.9%, which is twice as high as the existing obesity treatment drug 'Saxenda'.

Unlike Saxenda, which requires daily injections, Wegovy only needs to be administered once a week.

[Kim Jung-eun/Family Medicine Specialist: "The direct effect of Wegovy is to increase feelings of fullness and reduce appetite, thereby decreasing intake. It allows for stable diet maintenance for a week with just one administration…."]

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety emphasizes that 'Wegovy' is not just a simple diet supplement but an obesity treatment drug that requires a doctor's prescription.

The prescription targets are patients with a body mass index of 30 or higher, or those with a BMI over 27 who have related conditions such as hypertension.

Side effects should also be considered.

In clinical trials, side effects such as vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, gallstones, hair loss, and acute pancreatitis have been reported.

Moreover, the monthly cost that patients have to pay is around 800,000 won, which is a significant financial burden.

In line with the domestic launch of Wegovy, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety anticipates attempts at illegal distribution through social media and online platforms, and plans to conduct a focused crackdown for a month.

This is KBS News Park Kwang-sik.

