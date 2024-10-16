News 9

Myung Tae-kyun reveals controversial messenger conversation with First Lady

[Anchor]

Myung Tae-kyun revealed today (10.15) the messenger conversation he had with First Lady Kim Keon-hee in the past.

The presidential office stated that the messenger conversation in question was a private exchange that took place before the president joined the party.

Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the details.

[Report]

Myung Tae-kyun, pointed out by Kang Hye-kyung as having intervened in the nomination process along with First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

While criticizing the ruling party's Kim Jae-won, he disclosed the past messenger conversation he had with the First Lady.

According to the released content, Myung said, "When we meet Jun-seok tomorrow, we will get a clear answer," followed by a message from the First Lady saying, "Please forgive my brother who talks immaturely."

The presidential office clarified that the term "brother" refers to the First Lady's "biological brother."

They emphasized that the messages were private conversations exchanged before the president joined the party.

The Democratic Party criticized whether the brother of the First Lady, who holds no public position, should be involved in meeting with then-party leader Lee Jun-seok, claiming that regardless of who the "brother" is, it constitutes "state affairs manipulation."

In a phone call with KBS, Myung explained that it was a "conversation from the 2021 primary" and that "brother" refers to the "biological brother."

[Myung Tae-kyun: "No, I keep saying it's the biological brother, why do you keep saying President Yoon?"]

People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon reiterated the need for the revival of the Second Office, personnel renewal in the presidential office, and the suspension of external activities by the First Lady.

[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader: "I believe it is necessary to quickly and definitely implement the measures I have already mentioned."]

Kim Jae-won, a senior member of the People Power Party who is in a verbal dispute with Myung, stated that he suspects the reason behind Myung's actions and vowed to ensure he faces appropriate punishment.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.

