Lee Gwan-hee says coach Cho Sang-hyun is the 'failed blind date partner'

[Anchor]

The professional basketball league, which kicks off this weekend, is made more interesting by the series of moves of stars like Lee Gwan-hee, Jeon Seong-hyun, and Doo Kyung-min.

Lee Gwan-hee, who transferred to Wonju DB Promy, referred to his former team LG Sakers's coach Cho Sang-hyun as a failed blind date partner.

Reporter Park Sun-woo has the story.

[Report]

Entering confidently in the new DB uniform, Lee Gwan-hee was indeed the most spotlighted star.

Right after his transfer, Lee Gwan-hee lifted the cup trophy at the cup tournament and made a humorous remark that drew laughter, drawing a line with his former team coach Cho Sang-hyun.

[Lee Gwan-hee/DB Promy: "I had expressed Coach Lee Sang-min as my ex-girlfriend, but I would like to say that Coach Cho Sang-hyun is a relationship that failed at a blind date."]

[Cho Sang-hyun/LG Sakers Coach: "Gwan-hee's basketball skills are good. However, Gwan-hee's style doesn't seem to be my style."]

Jeon Seong-hyun, the league's top shooter who moved to LG Sakers where Lee Gwan-hee used to play, also couldn't avoid the cheerful banter.

[Jeon Seong-hyun/LG Sakers: "Gwan-hee seems to be in an excited state since it's his first time winning, but the real game is about to start... I plan to shoot a lot of three-pointers in front of Gwan-hee during the season."]

[Lee Gwan-hee/DB Promy: "We shouldn't dwell on the past and should live in the present, and I think Jeon Seong-hyun needs to manage his body a bit more."]

Along with the series of moves by the stars, the relaxation of foul call standards regarding physical confrontations is a significant change this season.

This is referred to as 'tough calls,' and the voices from the field are mixed with expectations and concerns.

[Heo Hoon/KT Sonicboom: "In situations where a shot is taken or if the path is obstructed, if the referee chose not to call a foul, citing the 'tough calls,' there is a high risk of injury for players."]

The players invited fans to the six-month journey of professional basketball, which opens this weekend, by shaking hands one by one.

[Lee Woo-seok/Hyundai Mobis: "How about the time for the opening game this Sunday?"]

This is KBS News, Park Sun-woo.

