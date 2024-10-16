News 9

First Olympic medalist boxer vs. legend of 11 consecutive victories at the National Sports Festival

입력 2024.10.16 (02:36) 수정 2024.10.16 (02:36)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Im Ae-ji, who won the bronze medal in women's boxing for the first time in history at the Paris Olympics, faced off against the 'legend' Oh Yeon-ji, who has won the national championships 11 times in a row.

This was the last match between the two players; what was the result?

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the details.

[Report]

Unlike the determined expression of Im Ae-ji, veteran Oh Yeon-ji waits for the moment of battle with a relaxed smile.

Im Ae-ji, representing the 54kg category, has been competing in the 60kg category at the national championships due to the absence of her weight class, but she has lost all three times to the strongest Oh Yeon-ji.

Starting next year, the 54kg category will be opened, so in what will be their final match, in the semifinals, junior Im Ae-ji threw punches aggressively, riding the momentum of her Olympic medal.

However, Oh Yeon-ji took control with her seasoned counters and ultimately won by a unanimous decision of 5 to 0.

After a thrilling match, senior Oh Yeon-ji advanced to the finals, getting closer to her 12th consecutive national championship title.

[Oh Yeon-ji/Ulsan Metropolitan City Hall: "(Im Ae-ji) showed a significant improvement after returning from the Olympics, so I learned from her and enjoyed it."]

[Im Ae-ji/Hwasun County Office: "I have never been able to beat her domestically, so thinking of it as the last match made me feel a bit more regretful."]

The two players, who are nine years apart, are as close as real sisters and are partners challenging the limits of women's boxing.

Older sister Oh Yeon-ji made history by winning the first gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games, while younger sister Im Ae-ji won the first medal at the Paris Olympics.

[Im Ae-ji/Hwasun County Office: "Watching her, I also get inspired. Being together makes me follow her, and I think my winning a medal is thanks to her. (Oh Yeon-ji is) our light! The light of South Korea!"]

[Oh Yeon-ji/Ulsan Metropolitan City Hall: "(Im Ae-ji is) a gem! I don't feel like she's my younger sister; I can see her as a 'really cool athlete,' and I hope she shines as much as she can."]

["Korean women's boxing, fighting!"]

KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • First Olympic medalist boxer vs. legend of 11 consecutive victories at the National Sports Festival
    • 입력 2024-10-16 02:36:01
    • 수정2024-10-16 02:36:13
    News 9
[Anchor]

Im Ae-ji, who won the bronze medal in women's boxing for the first time in history at the Paris Olympics, faced off against the 'legend' Oh Yeon-ji, who has won the national championships 11 times in a row.

This was the last match between the two players; what was the result?

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the details.

[Report]

Unlike the determined expression of Im Ae-ji, veteran Oh Yeon-ji waits for the moment of battle with a relaxed smile.

Im Ae-ji, representing the 54kg category, has been competing in the 60kg category at the national championships due to the absence of her weight class, but she has lost all three times to the strongest Oh Yeon-ji.

Starting next year, the 54kg category will be opened, so in what will be their final match, in the semifinals, junior Im Ae-ji threw punches aggressively, riding the momentum of her Olympic medal.

However, Oh Yeon-ji took control with her seasoned counters and ultimately won by a unanimous decision of 5 to 0.

After a thrilling match, senior Oh Yeon-ji advanced to the finals, getting closer to her 12th consecutive national championship title.

[Oh Yeon-ji/Ulsan Metropolitan City Hall: "(Im Ae-ji) showed a significant improvement after returning from the Olympics, so I learned from her and enjoyed it."]

[Im Ae-ji/Hwasun County Office: "I have never been able to beat her domestically, so thinking of it as the last match made me feel a bit more regretful."]

The two players, who are nine years apart, are as close as real sisters and are partners challenging the limits of women's boxing.

Older sister Oh Yeon-ji made history by winning the first gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games, while younger sister Im Ae-ji won the first medal at the Paris Olympics.

[Im Ae-ji/Hwasun County Office: "Watching her, I also get inspired. Being together makes me follow her, and I think my winning a medal is thanks to her. (Oh Yeon-ji is) our light! The light of South Korea!"]

[Oh Yeon-ji/Ulsan Metropolitan City Hall: "(Im Ae-ji is) a gem! I don't feel like she's my younger sister; I can see her as a 'really cool athlete,' and I hope she shines as much as she can."]

["Korean women's boxing, fighting!"]

KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
하무림
하무림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 북, MDL 코앞에서 폭파…“김정은 렉서스<br> 타고 현장 시찰”

[단독] 북, MDL 코앞에서 폭파…“김정은 렉서스 타고 현장 시찰”
러, ‘전쟁 시 군사원조’ 북러<br> 조약 비준 돌입…“무인기는 주권 침해”

러, ‘전쟁 시 군사원조’ 북러 조약 비준 돌입…“무인기는 주권 침해”
오늘 10·16 재보궐…선관위 <br>“주민등록 기준 지정된 투표소에서만”

오늘 10·16 재보궐…선관위 “주민등록 기준 지정된 투표소에서만”
‘여론조사 조작’ 했나?…<br>명태균-강혜경 공방

‘여론조사 조작’ 했나?…명태균-강혜경 공방
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.