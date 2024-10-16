First Olympic medalist boxer vs. legend of 11 consecutive victories at the National Sports Festival

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Im Ae-ji, who won the bronze medal in women's boxing for the first time in history at the Paris Olympics, faced off against the 'legend' Oh Yeon-ji, who has won the national championships 11 times in a row.



This was the last match between the two players; what was the result?



Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the details.



[Report]



Unlike the determined expression of Im Ae-ji, veteran Oh Yeon-ji waits for the moment of battle with a relaxed smile.



Im Ae-ji, representing the 54kg category, has been competing in the 60kg category at the national championships due to the absence of her weight class, but she has lost all three times to the strongest Oh Yeon-ji.



Starting next year, the 54kg category will be opened, so in what will be their final match, in the semifinals, junior Im Ae-ji threw punches aggressively, riding the momentum of her Olympic medal.



However, Oh Yeon-ji took control with her seasoned counters and ultimately won by a unanimous decision of 5 to 0.



After a thrilling match, senior Oh Yeon-ji advanced to the finals, getting closer to her 12th consecutive national championship title.



[Oh Yeon-ji/Ulsan Metropolitan City Hall: "(Im Ae-ji) showed a significant improvement after returning from the Olympics, so I learned from her and enjoyed it."]



[Im Ae-ji/Hwasun County Office: "I have never been able to beat her domestically, so thinking of it as the last match made me feel a bit more regretful."]



The two players, who are nine years apart, are as close as real sisters and are partners challenging the limits of women's boxing.



Older sister Oh Yeon-ji made history by winning the first gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games, while younger sister Im Ae-ji won the first medal at the Paris Olympics.



[Im Ae-ji/Hwasun County Office: "Watching her, I also get inspired. Being together makes me follow her, and I think my winning a medal is thanks to her. (Oh Yeon-ji is) our light! The light of South Korea!"]



[Oh Yeon-ji/Ulsan Metropolitan City Hall: "(Im Ae-ji is) a gem! I don't feel like she's my younger sister; I can see her as a 'really cool athlete,' and I hope she shines as much as she can."]



["Korean women's boxing, fighting!"]



KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



