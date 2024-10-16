[News Today] NK BLOWS UP CROSS-BORDER ROADS

[LEAD]

North Korea demolished sections of the Gyeongui and Donghae lines right at the Military Demarcation Line yesterday. In response, South Korea's military fired in self-defense, revealing videos showing North's provocative moves. KBS has found that Chairman Kim Jong-un visited the site before the explosion.



[REPORT]

A 6 meter high black screen is set up behind a signboard notifying entry into Kaesong city.



Behind the screen, North Korean soldiers holding cameras are on standby.



Then the road is blown up, and a surveillance camera capturing the scene shakes.



Heavy equipment such as excavators and dump trucks are mobilized to clean up the debris.



A similar explosion took place in the rear side of a signboard on the Donghae line pointing to Geumgangsan Mountain.



At around noon Tuesday, North Korea detonated parts of the Gyeongui and Donghae line inter-Korean roads north of the military demarcation line.



TNT were planted along a 70 meter section starting from 10 meters away from the MDL.



The South Korean military did not suffer damage but right after the explosion, it fired several dozen warning shots in response using machine guns and grenade launchers from guard posts toward south of the MDL.



A military official said unlike the North which breached the armistice agreement, South Korean troops fired the shots in self-defense after sounding broadcasts in accordance with manual guidelines.



Meanwhile, KBS has found that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had visited the Gyeongui line explosion site.



A senior Seoul official said that just before detonation, surveillance assets detected a black Lexus and Kim getting out of the vehicle to inspect related preparations.



The official added that his appearance explains the bustling activity of North Korean troops from early in the morning.



In July, Kim Jong-un visited a flood damage site also in a black Lexus.