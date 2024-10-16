[News Today] MESSAGES WITH FIRST LADY REVEALED

We turn to domestic politics now. A man named Myung Tae-kyun, who has worked as a political consultant, is continously unleashing explosive claims about the last presidential election. Now, he has disclosed past text messages exchanged with First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



Myung Tae-kyun is alleged to have interfered in the People Power Party's presidential primary process along with First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



While criticizing the People Power Party's Supreme Council member Kim Jae-won, Myung revealed messages he exchanged with the first lady in the past.



The messages show that Myung had said "When we meet Jun-seok tomorrow, we will get a clear answer" and Kim answered "Please forgive my brother who talks immaturely."



The presidential office said the word 'my brother' referred to her sibling.



It also stressed that the messages were private conversations that took place before President Yoon Suk Yeol joined the party.



The Democratic Party criticized the involvement of the first lady's brother, who holds no official position, in meetings with then-PPP Leader Lee Jun-seok. It added that it is still interference of state affairs regardless of who the "brother" is referring to.



In a phone call with KBS, Myung said the conversation was held during the 2021 primary and the term "brother" meant her sibling.



Myung Tae-kyun:

That's her sibling. Why do they keep saying it's president Yoon?



PPP leader Han Dong-hoon reiterated the need to reinstate the first lady's office, reshuffle the top office and halt Kim Keon-hee's public activities.



Han Dong-hoon, Chair of the People Power Party:

I believe it's necessary to promptly carry out all the measures I mentioned.



Kim Jae-won, who is in a dispute with Myung, said he has an idea why Myung is causing a fuss and vowed to have him punished properly.