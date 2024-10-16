[News Today] NEWJEANS HANNI TESTIFIES IN PARLIAMENT
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
NewJeans member Hanni appeared at the National Assembly yesterday, testifying as a witness regarding allegations of a workplace bullying incident. We have the details.
[REPORT]
Last month girl group NewJeans raised the allegation of workplace bullying during a live YouTube broadcast.
Hanni / Member of NewJeans (Sept. 11)
The manager of another group told others to ignore us.
One of the group members, Hanni, appeared in the parliamentary labor committee’s inspection at the National Assembly.
She provided her testimony as a witness.
Hanni/ Member of NewJeans
I decided to testify in parliament because otherwise this issue would be covered up and someone else could fall victim.
Hanni said one of the agency's high-ranking executives never responded to the group's greetings and acted disrespectfully toward NewJeans members.
However, her agency ADOR said no evidence had been found to support the accusation.
Kim Ju-young/ ADOR CEO
Each side is making contradictory claims. We are trying to find evidence, but unfortunately we haven't been able to find anything.
Hanni rebutted that as well.
Hanni/ Member of NewJeans
I don't think you've tried hard enough. You have to fight this battle to protect us.
The controversial point is whether or not idol music groups and other entertainers can be subject to workplace bullying outlawed by the Labor Standards Act.
Kim Yu-jin / Ministry of Employment, Labor
Applying workplace bullying charges under the current Labor Standards Act would be difficult.
Hanni shed tears when saying that workplace bullying and ostracization can be prevented if people are treated with decency and respect as humans.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] NEWJEANS HANNI TESTIFIES IN PARLIAMENT
-
- 입력 2024-10-16 15:43:46
- 수정2024-10-16 15:44:38
[LEAD]
NewJeans member Hanni appeared at the National Assembly yesterday, testifying as a witness regarding allegations of a workplace bullying incident. We have the details.
[REPORT]
Last month girl group NewJeans raised the allegation of workplace bullying during a live YouTube broadcast.
Hanni / Member of NewJeans (Sept. 11)
The manager of another group told others to ignore us.
One of the group members, Hanni, appeared in the parliamentary labor committee’s inspection at the National Assembly.
She provided her testimony as a witness.
Hanni/ Member of NewJeans
I decided to testify in parliament because otherwise this issue would be covered up and someone else could fall victim.
Hanni said one of the agency's high-ranking executives never responded to the group's greetings and acted disrespectfully toward NewJeans members.
However, her agency ADOR said no evidence had been found to support the accusation.
Kim Ju-young/ ADOR CEO
Each side is making contradictory claims. We are trying to find evidence, but unfortunately we haven't been able to find anything.
Hanni rebutted that as well.
Hanni/ Member of NewJeans
I don't think you've tried hard enough. You have to fight this battle to protect us.
The controversial point is whether or not idol music groups and other entertainers can be subject to workplace bullying outlawed by the Labor Standards Act.
Kim Yu-jin / Ministry of Employment, Labor
Applying workplace bullying charges under the current Labor Standards Act would be difficult.
Hanni shed tears when saying that workplace bullying and ostracization can be prevented if people are treated with decency and respect as humans.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.