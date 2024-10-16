News Today

[News Today] NEWJEANS HANNI TESTIFIES IN PARLIAMENT

입력 2024.10.16 (15:43) 수정 2024.10.16 (15:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
NewJeans member Hanni appeared at the National Assembly yesterday, testifying as a witness regarding allegations of a workplace bullying incident. We have the details.

[REPORT]
Last month girl group NewJeans raised the allegation of workplace bullying during a live YouTube broadcast.

Hanni / Member of NewJeans (Sept. 11)
The manager of another group told others to ignore us.

One of the group members, Hanni, appeared in the parliamentary labor committee’s inspection at the National Assembly.

She provided her testimony as a witness.

Hanni/ Member of NewJeans
I decided to testify in parliament because otherwise this issue would be covered up and someone else could fall victim.

Hanni said one of the agency's high-ranking executives never responded to the group's greetings and acted disrespectfully toward NewJeans members.

However, her agency ADOR said no evidence had been found to support the accusation.

Kim Ju-young/ ADOR CEO
Each side is making contradictory claims. We are trying to find evidence, but unfortunately we haven't been able to find anything.

Hanni rebutted that as well.

Hanni/ Member of NewJeans
I don't think you've tried hard enough. You have to fight this battle to protect us.

The controversial point is whether or not idol music groups and other entertainers can be subject to workplace bullying outlawed by the Labor Standards Act.

Kim Yu-jin / Ministry of Employment, Labor
Applying workplace bullying charges under the current Labor Standards Act would be difficult.

Hanni shed tears when saying that workplace bullying and ostracization can be prevented if people are treated with decency and respect as humans.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] NEWJEANS HANNI TESTIFIES IN PARLIAMENT
    • 입력 2024-10-16 15:43:46
    • 수정2024-10-16 15:44:38
    News Today

[LEAD]
NewJeans member Hanni appeared at the National Assembly yesterday, testifying as a witness regarding allegations of a workplace bullying incident. We have the details.

[REPORT]
Last month girl group NewJeans raised the allegation of workplace bullying during a live YouTube broadcast.

Hanni / Member of NewJeans (Sept. 11)
The manager of another group told others to ignore us.

One of the group members, Hanni, appeared in the parliamentary labor committee’s inspection at the National Assembly.

She provided her testimony as a witness.

Hanni/ Member of NewJeans
I decided to testify in parliament because otherwise this issue would be covered up and someone else could fall victim.

Hanni said one of the agency's high-ranking executives never responded to the group's greetings and acted disrespectfully toward NewJeans members.

However, her agency ADOR said no evidence had been found to support the accusation.

Kim Ju-young/ ADOR CEO
Each side is making contradictory claims. We are trying to find evidence, but unfortunately we haven't been able to find anything.

Hanni rebutted that as well.

Hanni/ Member of NewJeans
I don't think you've tried hard enough. You have to fight this battle to protect us.

The controversial point is whether or not idol music groups and other entertainers can be subject to workplace bullying outlawed by the Labor Standards Act.

Kim Yu-jin / Ministry of Employment, Labor
Applying workplace bullying charges under the current Labor Standards Act would be difficult.

Hanni shed tears when saying that workplace bullying and ostracization can be prevented if people are treated with decency and respect as humans.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

10·16 재보선 오후 3시 투표율 17.89%…<br>부산금정 37.9%·전남영광 63.9%

10·16 재보선 오후 3시 투표율 17.89%…부산금정 37.9%·전남영광 63.9%
‘김여사 도이치 의혹’ 검찰 레드팀 회의…이르면 내일 처분

‘김여사 도이치 의혹’ 검찰 레드팀 회의…이르면 내일 처분
경찰, ‘7년 전 성폭행’ 여고 <br>행정공무원 검찰 송치

경찰, ‘7년 전 성폭행’ 여고 행정공무원 검찰 송치
9월 취업자 14.4만 명↑…<br>건설업 역대 최대폭 감소

9월 취업자 14.4만 명↑…건설업 역대 최대폭 감소
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.