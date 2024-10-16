News Today

[News Today] SEWOL STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS ENDS

입력 2024.10.16 (15:48) 수정 2024.10.16 (15:49)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The statute of limitations for the Sewol ferry tragedy, that claimed 304 lives, expired yesterday. Captain Lee Joon-seok and several crew members have been convicted. But former Korea Coast Guard Chief Kim Seok-kyun and most of the coast guard commands were acquitted. Some trials are still contining.

[REPORT]
On Tuesday, 10 and a half years since the Sewol ferry tragedy, the statute of limitations for all related criminal charges expired.

The statute of limitations for professional negligence resulting in death is seven years, but it had been suspended during the three and a half year operation of the special investigation committee on social disasters.

Launched in November 2019, the prosecution's special unit investigating the Sewol ferry sinking has transferred for trial only two of the 17 investigated cases.

Lim Kwan-hyuk / Prosecution's special probe unit (2021)
It is important to thoroughly investigate various accusations and reveal the truth even if no indictment can be made.

Former Coast Guard Chief Kim Seok-kyun and other Korea Coast Guard officials, accused of failed rescue efforts in the first response, were mostly acquitted last November.

Former officials from the Park Geun-hye administration, including former presidential chief of staff Lee Byung-kee, accused of obstructing the Sewol investigation, were acquitted in both the first and second trials. They are currently awaiting the Supreme Court's ruling.

Yu Ha-kyung / Lawyers for a Democratic Society
Coast Guard officials were acquitted for incompetence and ex-Cheongwadae officials, their duties were considered too broad, making civil damage claims difficult.

Though prosecutors cleared charges in the case of Lim Kyung-bin, who died after being transported by boat instead of a helicopter, a civil court ruled in the first trial that the state must pay his parents 10 million won, or around 7,300 dollars, each in compensation.

The ruling recognizes the Coast Guard's liability for neglecting its obligation to transport the injured swiftly.

Jeon In-sook / Lim Kyung-bin's mother
The Coast Guard keeps saying they no longer have the relevant documents because too much time has passed.

Although the statute of limitations has expired and those responsible no longer face criminal charges, civil lawsuits filed by the victims' relatives are still in progress.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] SEWOL STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS ENDS
    • 입력 2024-10-16 15:48:04
    • 수정2024-10-16 15:49:29
    News Today

[LEAD]
The statute of limitations for the Sewol ferry tragedy, that claimed 304 lives, expired yesterday. Captain Lee Joon-seok and several crew members have been convicted. But former Korea Coast Guard Chief Kim Seok-kyun and most of the coast guard commands were acquitted. Some trials are still contining.

[REPORT]
On Tuesday, 10 and a half years since the Sewol ferry tragedy, the statute of limitations for all related criminal charges expired.

The statute of limitations for professional negligence resulting in death is seven years, but it had been suspended during the three and a half year operation of the special investigation committee on social disasters.

Launched in November 2019, the prosecution's special unit investigating the Sewol ferry sinking has transferred for trial only two of the 17 investigated cases.

Lim Kwan-hyuk / Prosecution's special probe unit (2021)
It is important to thoroughly investigate various accusations and reveal the truth even if no indictment can be made.

Former Coast Guard Chief Kim Seok-kyun and other Korea Coast Guard officials, accused of failed rescue efforts in the first response, were mostly acquitted last November.

Former officials from the Park Geun-hye administration, including former presidential chief of staff Lee Byung-kee, accused of obstructing the Sewol investigation, were acquitted in both the first and second trials. They are currently awaiting the Supreme Court's ruling.

Yu Ha-kyung / Lawyers for a Democratic Society
Coast Guard officials were acquitted for incompetence and ex-Cheongwadae officials, their duties were considered too broad, making civil damage claims difficult.

Though prosecutors cleared charges in the case of Lim Kyung-bin, who died after being transported by boat instead of a helicopter, a civil court ruled in the first trial that the state must pay his parents 10 million won, or around 7,300 dollars, each in compensation.

The ruling recognizes the Coast Guard's liability for neglecting its obligation to transport the injured swiftly.

Jeon In-sook / Lim Kyung-bin's mother
The Coast Guard keeps saying they no longer have the relevant documents because too much time has passed.

Although the statute of limitations has expired and those responsible no longer face criminal charges, civil lawsuits filed by the victims' relatives are still in progress.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

10·16 재보선 오후 3시 투표율 17.89%…<br>부산금정 37.9%·전남영광 63.9%

10·16 재보선 오후 3시 투표율 17.89%…부산금정 37.9%·전남영광 63.9%
‘김여사 도이치 의혹’ 검찰 레드팀 회의…이르면 내일 처분

‘김여사 도이치 의혹’ 검찰 레드팀 회의…이르면 내일 처분
경찰, ‘7년 전 성폭행’ 여고 <br>행정공무원 검찰 송치

경찰, ‘7년 전 성폭행’ 여고 행정공무원 검찰 송치
9월 취업자 14.4만 명↑…<br>건설업 역대 최대폭 감소

9월 취업자 14.4만 명↑…건설업 역대 최대폭 감소
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.