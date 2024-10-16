[News Today] FALL FOLIAGE AT MT. SEORAKSAN
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
If you're joining us from overseas, I really hope you get to witness the beautiful colors of Korea's fall. At Mount Seoraksan, the first place to show fall foliage in South Korea, the colors have now reached mid-slope. This weekend is expected to be the peak.
[REPORT]
Fall foliage has arrived on what used to be mountains covered with greeneries.
The splash of color creates a scenic view.
Autumn shades began to be spotted early this month from the summit and have now reached the middle of the mountain.
Leaves have turned color up to an altitude of 500 meters above sea level
The stunning backdrop of rocky formations captivate visitors.
Lee Yeon-soo, Kim Gyung-sook / Incheon residents
It's so pretty. It's the first time I'm seeing foliage in the early days. It's also nice to have great company to enjoy it with.
This year's fall foliage at Seoraksan Mountain started 4 days later than last year and 6 days later than the past averages.
Jeong Sang-bin/ KBS reporter
Foliage occurs when morning lows dip below 5°C and there's a daily temperature gap. The lingering heatwave has impacted the mountain scenery.
The peak of foliage when 80% of Mount Seoraksan turns red is forecast to start from this Sunday.
Based on maple trees, the peak date at Seoraksan is expected on Tuesday, the 22nd, the 25th of October on Jirisan and November 6 at Hallasan Mountain on Jejudo Island..
which are about 3 days later than last year.
Jo Doo-haeng / Seoraksan National Park Office
The first foliage came late this year. But the colors will be as beautiful as past years.
The Korea National Park Service has urged citizens to choose a trekking path that suits their physical conditions and be equipped with hiking gear to prevent accidents and enjoy a safe climb.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] FALL FOLIAGE AT MT. SEORAKSAN
-
- 입력 2024-10-16 15:49:09
- 수정2024-10-16 15:49:42
[LEAD]
If you're joining us from overseas, I really hope you get to witness the beautiful colors of Korea's fall. At Mount Seoraksan, the first place to show fall foliage in South Korea, the colors have now reached mid-slope. This weekend is expected to be the peak.
[REPORT]
Fall foliage has arrived on what used to be mountains covered with greeneries.
The splash of color creates a scenic view.
Autumn shades began to be spotted early this month from the summit and have now reached the middle of the mountain.
Leaves have turned color up to an altitude of 500 meters above sea level
The stunning backdrop of rocky formations captivate visitors.
Lee Yeon-soo, Kim Gyung-sook / Incheon residents
It's so pretty. It's the first time I'm seeing foliage in the early days. It's also nice to have great company to enjoy it with.
This year's fall foliage at Seoraksan Mountain started 4 days later than last year and 6 days later than the past averages.
Jeong Sang-bin/ KBS reporter
Foliage occurs when morning lows dip below 5°C and there's a daily temperature gap. The lingering heatwave has impacted the mountain scenery.
The peak of foliage when 80% of Mount Seoraksan turns red is forecast to start from this Sunday.
Based on maple trees, the peak date at Seoraksan is expected on Tuesday, the 22nd, the 25th of October on Jirisan and November 6 at Hallasan Mountain on Jejudo Island..
which are about 3 days later than last year.
Jo Doo-haeng / Seoraksan National Park Office
The first foliage came late this year. But the colors will be as beautiful as past years.
The Korea National Park Service has urged citizens to choose a trekking path that suits their physical conditions and be equipped with hiking gear to prevent accidents and enjoy a safe climb.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.