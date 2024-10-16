[News Today] FALL FOLIAGE AT MT. SEORAKSAN

[LEAD]

If you're joining us from overseas, I really hope you get to witness the beautiful colors of Korea's fall. At Mount Seoraksan, the first place to show fall foliage in South Korea, the colors have now reached mid-slope. This weekend is expected to be the peak.



[REPORT]

Fall foliage has arrived on what used to be mountains covered with greeneries.



The splash of color creates a scenic view.



Autumn shades began to be spotted early this month from the summit and have now reached the middle of the mountain.



Leaves have turned color up to an altitude of 500 meters above sea level



The stunning backdrop of rocky formations captivate visitors.



Lee Yeon-soo, Kim Gyung-sook / Incheon residents

It's so pretty. It's the first time I'm seeing foliage in the early days. It's also nice to have great company to enjoy it with.



This year's fall foliage at Seoraksan Mountain started 4 days later than last year and 6 days later than the past averages.



Jeong Sang-bin/ KBS reporter

Foliage occurs when morning lows dip below 5°C and there's a daily temperature gap. The lingering heatwave has impacted the mountain scenery.



The peak of foliage when 80% of Mount Seoraksan turns red is forecast to start from this Sunday.



Based on maple trees, the peak date at Seoraksan is expected on Tuesday, the 22nd, the 25th of October on Jirisan and November 6 at Hallasan Mountain on Jejudo Island..



which are about 3 days later than last year.



Jo Doo-haeng / Seoraksan National Park Office

The first foliage came late this year. But the colors will be as beautiful as past years.



The Korea National Park Service has urged citizens to choose a trekking path that suits their physical conditions and be equipped with hiking gear to prevent accidents and enjoy a safe climb.