[News Today] SEVENTEEN KICK OFF WORLD TOUR

[LEAD]
We now turn to entertainment news. UNESCO Youth Ambassador group Seventeen has embarked on a new world tour, starting in Seoul. Meanwhile, NCT’s Jaehyun, known for his charisma on stage as a singer, is now making a screen debut. Here's more.

[REPORT]
K-pop boy band Seventeen whose new album became a double million seller on the first day of release has now kicked off a world tour.

The Korea leg of the tour, that took place for two days last weekend, drew some 58-thousand fans.

S.Coups / Seventeen leader
Many people have a tough life but hopefully they can feel happy at least during their time with us.

The tour will continue in major global cities in the U.S. and Asia.
==================
Soundbytes: You will die in 6 hours.

Boy band NCT's member Jaehyun is making a screen debut ahead of his military service next month.

He plays the role of Joon Woo, who predicts death, in the film adaptation of the Japanese novel 'You Will Die in 6 Hours.'

Jaehyun / NCT member
If I ever acted, I wanted to portray a unique character, and I found Joon-woo to be very appealing in that regard.
=================
Soundbytes: Hye-yoon is starting to scare me.

Actress Soo Hyun, who has appeared in Hollywood movies such as the Avengers, will greet fans through a Korean film this time.

She is starring in 'A Normal Family' by director Hur Jin-ho, known for the 2016 film 'The Last Princess.'

The cast includes veterans of Korean cinema, such as Sul Kyung-gu, Jang Dong-gun and Kim Hee-ae.

Soo Hyun / Actress
Working with this director was on my bucket list. I also liked the normal day to day aspect of the character. It's very realistic and that drew me.
================
K-pop girl group ITZY are back with a new mini album titled 'GOLD.'

The title track of the same name features a strong rock beat from the electrical guitar and powerful vocals.

The other title song 'Imaginary Friend' has sweet and mellow vocals and sentimental lyrics.

The album also includes a track featuring and co-produced by Stray Kids' Changbin.

