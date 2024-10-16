[News Today] EX-FIFTY FIFTY MEMBERS GEARING UP

Members who controversially left the girl group Fifty Fifty have reunited to form a new trio. Here's more.



Members who left girl group Fifty Fifty have gotten together to make a comeback.



Their management agency announced that three former members of Fifty Fifty formed a new trio named Ablume.



Although their album release plan is still under wraps, the new group opened an official social media account to interact with fans through assorted contents.



Their former group Fifty Fifty had won worldwide attention when their hit song entered the Billboard Hot 100 immediately after debuting last year.



The disputes with their agency over contract issues just half a year later, left a far-reaching impact on the K-pop industry.



Currently, Fifty Fifty has reorganized as a five-member group around the remaining members.