[News Today] ‘CULINARY CLASS WARS’ SEASON 2

Netflix's cooking program 'Culinary Class Wars' that has gone absolutely viral worldwide is coming back with a sequel. Attention is already being drawn to who'll take part in the show. Here's more.



Kwon Seong-joon/ 'Culinary Class Wars’ contestant (Oct. 7)

If I'm cast for Season 2, I think I'll return as 'White Spoon' and aim for great results again.



Will we see these chefs in season 2?



Netflix Korea announced through its official social media on Tuesday that season 2 of "Culinary Class Wars" is confirmed for production.



Netflix delivered the news, using the expression evenly favored by the first season's judge Anh Sung-jae.



The new season will be produced to air in the latter half of next year.



"Culinary Class Wars" gained attention with the participation of renowned chefs, including culinary expert Paik Jong-won.



The production team said British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is at the top of their casting wish list for Season 2.